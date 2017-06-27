CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Corporate IT Solutions (CIS), a PCI-compliant managed services provider for multi-site organizations, today announces a partnership with Accelerated Concepts, a provider of enterprise-grade, cellular (LTE) networking equipment. The partnership was formed to enhance CIS's portfolio of primary, secondary, and temporary networking access.

CIS will combine custom solutions engineering, expert project management, and world-class support with Accelerated Concept's best-in-breed cellular platforms to deliver highly available data and voice services with a faster time to market than traditional wireline transport. LTE routers from Accelerated are designed with interoperability in mind, offering seamless integration with existing infrastructure to ensure business continuity.

"With the ever improving coverage of the major cellular data providers, we have been able to meet aggressive store opening schedules for our clients with an extremely low failure rate on cellular. In addition, with Accelerated Concepts and LTE, we have also seen a high success rate in deploying our hosted VoIP service on cellular. In cases where low speed DSL and T1 are the only option, we have even deployed a cellular router to use for VoIP full time, saving our clients a substantial amount of money on transport while still providing great call quality and a feature-rich communications platform," said Matt Miller, President of Corporate IT Solutions. "Flexibility in design and support sets CIS apart and Accelerated Concepts has platforms that help enable that."

Jason Dorough, VP of Sales of Accelerated, said, "Accelerated is excited to partner with Corporate IT Solutions to bring significant expertise in managing total network solutions for our mutual clients. Their experience in managing third-party firewalls, wireline connectivity, best-of-breed VoIP solutions, and cellular data connectivity using Accelerated LTE Routers will bring exceptional value to customers."

About Corporate IT Solutions

Corporate IT Solutions is focused on providing expertise in best-of-breed IT infrastructure technologies for multi-site organizations. CIS has a consultative approach and develops custom designs to fit the unique requirements of the customer. CIS works with over 250 different transport providers through ordering, provisioning, installation and support and are experts in designing custom network solutions that maximize the strengths and cost benefits of different transport technologies and providers. Ongoing 24/7/365 support is provided out of redundant, US based support centers. In addition, CIS through its sister company "SimpleVoIP", provides a fully managed hosted VoIP platform leveraging the same US based support team.

About Accelerated

Accelerated is an enterprise-grade provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment for primary or backup networking applications. Providing the backbone for failover, as well as M2M and IoT solutions, Accelerated delivers cellular business continuity and internet access to areas with limited broadband availability. Since the creation of its flagship product in 2006, Accelerated continues to innovate its product line to better meet the needs of customers ranging from retail to manufacturing in today's increasingly connected world.

