NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- ClearShares LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clearbrook Global Advisors, announced today that the ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSE: OCIO) began trading June 27, 2017 on the NYSE. An early adopter of OCIO in ETF form, the ClearShares OCIO ETF (the "Fund") is an ETF of ETFs, offering access to an actively managed, diverse portfolio of passive index-based ETFs and actively managed ETFs.

ClearShares OCIO ETF is a managed portfolio of active and passive, index-based ETFs, with active management focused on tactical asset allocation by a team of experienced investment professionals with multi-asset class, multi-market cycle experience. The Fund seeks to outperform a traditional 60/40 mix of global equity and fixed-income investments.

A growing number of institutional investors are turning to outsourced investment solutions for access to top investment talent and a broader range of traditional and alternative asset classes. The Fund integrates the cost-effectiveness(1), liquidity and transparency of the ETF structure with the experienced professional management, research and analytics of the OCIO model.

"ClearShares is a natural outgrowth of Clearbrook's discretionary OCIO platform. Our investment process is collaborative and research-driven, directed by a team with multi-asset class, multi-market cycle experience on all sides of the institutional investment relationship," said Elliott Wislar, CEO of Clearbrook. "We have listened to a growing number of investors and in response, we have developed an affordable ETF solution and made it available to the entire market."

"We believe the OCIO ETF has the potential to be a total or core portfolio solution for institutional investors, RIAs and individuals, without the resources to achieve comparable levels of professional management and diversification on their own," said Tom Deegan, Chief Operating Officer of Clearbrook Global Advisors. "By integrating experienced professional investment management with the cost advantages(1), liquidity and transparency of an ETF structure, the OCIO ETF offers a solution with the potential to help clients meet their fiduciary obligations and competitive demands."

About ClearShares

ClearShares LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clearbrook Global Advisors LLC, an independent, privately held securities firm. The ClearShares OCIO ETF (the "Fund") is an innovative investment solution integrating the expertise of the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) with the cost advantages of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). For more information, visit http://www.clear-shares.com/.

About Clearbrook

Clearbrook provides comprehensive, objective investment advice and solutions to institutional investors worldwide, across all asset classes, for both discretionary and non-discretionary mandates. Our business model is founded in independent thinking, disciplined research and analysis, and vision tempered with experience. Our culture is client driven, focusing on customized investment solutions for each client's unique objectives and needs. We bring actionable insights to every meeting, beginning with our first presentation. For more information, please visit http://www.clearbrookglobal.com/.

(1) Gross Expense Ratio: 0.87%.

Net Expense Ratio: 0.67%. Contractual fee waivers through 5/31/18

The ETFs investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The ClearShares prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 212.359.0290, or visiting www.clear-shares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest or send money.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may be only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Additional risks include, but are not limited to investments in debt securities including high yield and mortgage and asset backed securities, foreign and emerging markets securities, REITs, MLPs, small--and mid--cap securities, and investment in other ETFs. The fund invests in other investment companies and bears its proportionate share of fees and expenses and underlying risks of other investment companies. Please refer to the prospectus for additional risks of investing in the fund.

The ClearShares OCIO ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Press Contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

LJOPR

212-404-2395

rscampoli@ljopr.com



