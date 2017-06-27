SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - June 27, 2017) - WekaIO, a high-performance cloud storage software company, today announced it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Standard Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global partner program focused on helping companies build successful solutions on AWS by providing business, technical, marketing and go-to-market support.

As an APN Partner, WekaIO provides capabilities necessary to design, build, deploy and support cloud implementations for enterprise clients across a variety of high performance workloads. WekaIO's high-performance file system enables IT agility by combining the performance of all flash arrays with the convenience of file based storage and the agility of on-demand compute instances in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). WekaIO delivers high performance compute (HPC) file services at sub-millisecond latencies and allow businesses to realize the promise of large-scale cloud computing.

"At WekaIO we couldn't be more excited to work with AWS," said Liran Zvibel, chief technology officer and co-founder of WekaIO. "Our solution was born on AWS and runs seamlessly on any SSD enabled Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances with enhanced networking. We deliver our customers a no-compromise single infrastructure with great HPC performance and scalability to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) in just a few clicks. We are proud to have achieved APN Standard Technology Partner status, and look forward to working together to provide customers the best of cloud agility."

"Most organizations understand the benefits of migrating to the cloud and are focusing on enabling solutions that achieve the high level of performance their business demands," noted Steve Brasen, research director at IT industry analyst firm, Enterprise Management Associates. "WekaIO's collaboration with AWS enables a seamless pathway for customers adopting a cloud strategy but not wanting to compromise on the high-performance requirements of HPC."

WekaIO's software-centric solution removes the boundaries associated with legacy and hypervisor-based solutions, closing the gap between compute performance, and onsite storage-like performance. Founded in 2013 by Omri Palmon, Liran Zvibel and Maor Ben-Dayan, WekaIO is a cloud native, virtualized environment built to eliminate storage bottlenecks, and provide true compute agility for companies.

WekaIO is a bronze exhibiting sponsor at AWS re:Invent on Nov. 27 - Dec. 1, 2017. To learn more about WekaIO on AWS EC2, please visit: http://www.weka.io/awscloud

About WekaIO

WekaIO leapfrogs legacy infrastructures and improves IT agility by delivering software-centric data storage solutions that unlock the true promise of the cloud. WekaIO Matrix' software is ideally suited for performance intensive workloads such as Web 2.0 application serving, financial modeling, life sciences research, media rendering, Big Data analytics, log management and government or university research. For more information, visit www.weka.io, email us at sales@weka.io.

