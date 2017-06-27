LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - June 27, 2017) - Call Center Week - Avaya today unveiled Avaya Customer Engagement Cloud solutions, a comprehensive set of advanced capabilities and services to help businesses keep customers engaged, happy and coming back. Comprised of Avaya Oceana for omni-channel customer engagement and built on Avaya Breeze, Customer Engagement Cloud solutions provide the flexibility required for adopting and integrating new digital technologies through a portfolio of hybrid, public and private cloud offers and developer tools.

Businesses across all industries recognize the digital transformation imperative, with 69.7% of companies saying that customer experience is the main driver of digital strategies i . As evidence, Avaya Oceana is already being deployed across the globe and delivering on the promised value of digital transformation. Avaya Oceana delivers context-driven, fully integrated and customizable customer engagement that allows companies to easily bring together newly emerging and existing technologies to benefit the customer and agent experience.

The speed at which businesses need to anticipate and exceed customer expectations has driven several compelling innovations for the newest release of Avaya Oceana:

Equip agents with a visual, chronological map of the customer journey with a comprehensive, actionable interface that can increase opportunities for upselling and repeat business.

Provide a foundation for growing digital channels, with support for Bots that extend sentiment, automation and analysis to all text channels including social media.

Adopt exciting new technologies such as virtual reality today. Avaya partner EXP360 enables a customer to place a call straight out of virtual reality glasses. The agent can see what content the customer is viewing to direct and inform while providing a true guided tour through the virtual world.

Provide a seamless customer experience by providing the full context of an interaction when shifting from Artificial Intelligence to human connections.

Create a more accurate picture of a customer's experience, search for patterns and trends, proactively inform campaigns and personalize interactions through Avaya Oceanalytics.

Customize workflow automation and proactive notifications with ease to address use cases in vertical industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, etc.

Enable a more knowledgeable, efficient customer experience with tighter integration between Avaya Oceana and Salesforce Service Cloud as all channels -- digital, voice, automated -- are managed from a single agent interface.

Enable greater insight and quickly pinpoint coaching and eLearning needs with Workforce Optimization capabilities integrated with Avaya Oceana Workspaces.

Evolution to Transformation

The Avaya Customer Engagement Cloud combines best-in-class solutions with extensible developer platform capabilities, access to data from across the enterprise and the industry's best partner and Systems Integrator eco-system for unsurpassed customer engagement expertise. To help companies evolve to these best-in-class solutions, Avaya strategic professional services can guide businesses to:

Transform the customer experience in a way that sets them apart from the competition -- mapping the customer journey at every touch point and ensuring their workforce is at the top of their game to deliver the best possible service experience;

Define and design the best end-to-end solution based on an acquired understanding of where the company is today and where it wants to go;

Develop near term and long term engagement innovation plans with the understanding that transformation is ongoing.

Quotes

"The market is demanding flexibility and omni-channel solutions. We needed a trusted advisor to help us develop a strategy and a technology partner that we could count on to implement it. Atento Brazil is ready to deliver this to our customers, with Avaya enabling the speed to market we required and at a lower cost than that of our previous multi-vendor environment."

Thiago Amante, IT director, Atento Brazil

"Avaya contact center customers, many who have continued to transform their contact centers using Avaya Elite for as long as 20+ years, are exceedingly loyal. With Avaya Customer Engagement Cloud, the company is working to create offers that will help customers (and partners) transition their customer experience portfolios to meet the needs of today's digitally-savvy consumers."

Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, L.L.C.

"With more communication channels available on mobile devices than ever before, customer service expectations are being redefined every day. Our partnership with Avaya and integration between Oceana and Service Cloud will enable companies to deliver a tremendous customer experience."

Keith Pearce, vice president of product marketing, Salesforce Service Cloud

"The Avaya Oceana platform is the perfect example of what DXC wants to bring to our CX on Demand customers. With the mad rush for companies to embrace the cloud, coupled with the need to sustain enterprise features, scale, call quality and support for legacy investment, we believe that Avaya Oceana is the right option for delivering hybrid Cloud CX transformation at whatever pace the customer demands. Therefore we are enhancing our CX on Demand offering to include Avaya Oceana, Equinox and Oceanalytics."

Dave Perras, account chief technical officer, DXC Technology

"The world of customer experience is changing at an ever-increasing pace. Avaya's innovation continues to lead the way as omni-channel capabilities and the need for flexibility and intelligent analytics shape the customer experience market. Avaya's Breeze and Oceana platforms offer the ability to seamlessly support all channels, customize the customer experience and provide agents with the end-to-end context of the customers' journey. The combination of SPS's expertise and Avaya's industry-leading portfolio, enables us to support our clients through the most complex and demanding customer experience requirements, both in the present and well into the future."

Mike Taylor, CTO, Strategic Products and Services, Inc.

"There are really three things that we look at as key to transforming service interaction: connectivity to serviced things, context, and frictionless engagement. With our rollout of Avaya Oceana, we're focused first on automation technologies to greatly enhance the customer experience and gain insight into the customer journey. Once we know the product, the conversation, and the customer journey, we use Oceana's attribute-based matching to bring the right people and content to the engagement."

Mike Sale, director- online engagement, Avaya

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

