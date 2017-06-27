

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mexican fast-food chain Taco Bell has announced a quickie Las Vegas wedding for its fans starting August 7.



The unit of fast-food behemoth YUM! Brands said the weddings at a Taco Bell Cantina on The Strip will cost $600, including the ceremony, a private party for 15 guests and custom merchandise for the bride and groom. The package includes a dozen tacos, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a bouquet made of hot sauce packets.



Taco Bell hosted its first wedding on Sunday for Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda, the winners of its 'Love and Tacos' contest in which more than 150 couples participated.



The company first announced its nuptials package on Valentine's Day, and then held the contest for couples looking to be the first lovebirds to be married at the Las Vegas Taco Bell.



The Irvine-based chain said in a statement, 'Now that Dan and Bianca have paved the way, starting August 7, fans everywhere can have their own Taco Bell wedding, which they can walk in and order right off the Las Vegas Cantina menu.'



For the weddings, Taco Bell is teaming up with Las Vegas-based Flora Pop, which specializes in traveling pop-up weddings.



After the payment of the wedding package at the fast-food counter, the ceremony will take place in the upstairs wedding chapel within four hours. The weddings will be performed by an ordained officiant, and the couples are allowed to have a private reception area for up to 15 guests.



Las Vegas is the second most popular destination in the world to get married after Istanbul, Turkey.



