New London location now offers AWS users Zadara Storage advanced enterprise storage features

Zadara Storage, a provider of enterprise-class storage-as-a-service (STaaS), today announced that it has expanded the availability of its award-winning VPSA Storage Array service to both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Equinix in London, adding a third European AWS region to the already existing VPSA services in Frankfurt, Germany and Dublin, Ireland. The London location is Zadara's 11th AWS region worldwide and is enabled through a value-added relationship with Equinix.

Market research shows an accelerating transition from CapEx purchases to OpEx-based storage services. End-users and service providers are both recognizing the significant functional, and economic benefits of storage-as-a-service. According to market research firm IT Brand Pulse, by the year 2020, storage-as-a-service will account for approximately 50% of the overall $50M enterprise storage market.

With this announcement, Zadara is able to provide customers of both AWS and Equinix the full enterprise suite of Zadara Storage Cloud offerings. London-based businesses, and global companies with a presence in London can now enjoy pure OpEx-based, enterprise storage-as-a-service within the boundaries of the United Kingdom. AWS and Equinix users also have the option to automatically replicate data between any of the Zadara locations in London, Frankfurt or Dublin.

"Our expansion in London is in response to the increasing demand for our enterprise storage services," said Dani Naor, vice president, international sales, at Zadara Storage. "We are thrilled to be making the award-winning Zadara Storage Cloud more widely available to AWS and Equinix customers who wish to leverage enterprise-grade storage services and abandon the older CapEx model of purchasing storage hardware."

"Zadara's announcement to support AWS London is perfect timing for BASE Media Cloud," said Ben Foakes, managing director for BASE Media Cloud. "We have been a longtime partner of Zadara Storage and we are now working together to create a brand new 'Hub and Spoke' cloud media services model for storage, post-production, media processing and distribution. We are thrilled with Zadara's announcement as it will open up new markets for us in the UK and enable more seamless integration of our hybrid media SaaS solutions with AWS."

"IT Brand Pulse research shows a dramatic transition from CapEx to OpEx-based storage services," said Frank Berry, CEO, IT Brand Pulse. "Users are looking for options to replace their aging storage equipment as it comes off lease. The combination of AWS, Zadara Storage and Equinix offers compelling benefits for customers in London requiring enterprise-grade cloud services."

About Zadara Storage

Zadara Storage offers enterprise Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) through the award-winning Zadara Storage Cloud. It can be deployed at any location (cloud, on-premises or hybrid), supporting any data type (block, file and object) and connecting to any protocol (FC, iSCSI, iSER, NFS, CIFS, S3, Swift). The VPSA Storage Array service provides enterprise SAN and NAS while the VPSA Object Storage service delivers private object storage. Zadara provides resource isolation, exceptional data security, and management control. Zadara is available via OPaaS (On-Premises-as-a-Service) and through a variety of partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and others. Learn more at www.zadarastorage.com, Zadara's Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

