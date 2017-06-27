Leading European operator modernizes network to offer in-flight encryption, high-capacity Ethernet and Fibre Channel services

LuxNetwork has selected Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 Packet-Optical Platform with integrated WaveLogic Encryption for its new 100G network. This deployment will help LuxNetwork increase its network capacity to support the growing bandwidth and security demands of the country's important financial sector, large enterprises and international wholesale customers.

Key Facts:

LuxNetwork S.A. provides high-speed, secure fibre optic WAN connectivity to connect businesses to data centers and provide data center interconnect, as well as a suite of managed services for enterprise customers and international telecom operators.

Operating a network with 10 times the capacity it had previously, LuxNetwork will offer higher-capacity services, including 10Gbps and 100Gbps Ethernet, 8Gb and 16Gb Fiber Channel as well as encryption for protection of in-flight data. Additionally, enterprise and carrier customers can leverage the benefits of dedicated, secure, high-bandwidth and scalable connectivity without having to own the infrastructure.

This network upgrade also helps LuxNetwork consolidate and modernize its infrastructure and deliver operational efficiencies following the acquisition and integration of Telecom Luxembourg.

Executive Comments:

"Ciena's 6500 platform and encryption solutions are essential to our network expansion and service delivery strategy because they allow us to offer new, reliable security solutions to key markets such as the financial sector that rely on encrypted data transport to protect trades and comply with industry regulations."

- Valentin Grempka, Optical Network Manager, LuxNetwork S.A.

"With Ciena's converged packet optical and encryption solutions, LuxNetwork can meet the growing and fluid connectivity needs of the local economy and financial sector, while also providing secure international connectivity to enable new competitive advantages for its customers."

- Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President, EMEA, Ciena

About LuxNetworks

LuxNetwork S.A., subsidiary in the NomoTech Group, is a private Luxembourgish operator. The company proposes a large range of services including access to datacentres, high-speed connectivity networks operating on a fibre-optic infrastructure, as well as numerous other managed services oriented towards professional customers and international telecom operators.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

