BOE entering Russia with its display products and solutions

MOSCOW, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE Technology Group, a global leader in semiconductor industry as well as an IoT technologies, products and services supplier, announced entry into Russian market with the inauguration of its Russian subsidiary held Monday at Greenwood International Trade Center.

The Beijing-based company has its display products now being used in a broad spectrum of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor, TV, vehicle display and other digital information display devices. According to the market data as of the first quarter of 2017, BOE's global market share of TFT-LCD panels for mobile phone, tablet and notebook ranks number one, panels for monitor ranks number two, TFT-LCD panels for TV ranks number three.

BOE has now been supplying some top local TV brands in Russian and Ukrainian markets, as well as actively propelling commercial display products such as transparent display, mirror display and digital signage, etc., aiming to provide customers and consumers with technology-innovated products and integrated solutions. BOE also sets up global bases in USA, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Brazil and The United Arab Emirates, etc., with the service network covering the world's major areas including Europe, America and Asia.

"China is Russia's largest trade partner and the two countries keep increasing economic cooperation. Core businesses of BOE Russia are ODM (Original Design Manufacture) business, display panel business and commercial display business," said Mr. Guo Chao, General Manager of Overseas Sales and Marketing of BOE Technology Group.

Except for continuing to improve TFT-LCD, AMOLED and the next generation display technologies, BOE also offers innovative products and integrated solutions in its smart systems and healthcare services business groups. Smart systems business provides IoT integrated solutions for various industries such as retail, transportation, finance, education, art, medical care, etc. Healthcare services business combines medicine and life science, and is committed to developing mobile healthcare, digital hospitals, regenerative medicine and healthcare park solutions. Guo said, "We'll provide better IoT products, technologies and services to customers. Together with other industry partners, BOE's long-term goal is to stimulate economic and industrial development in Russian and CIS areas."

About BOE:

Founded in 1993, BOE is an IoT technologies, products and services supplier. BOE's core businesses are display devices, smart systems and healthcare services. According to the 2016 State of Innovation Study from Thomson Reuters, BOE has become the 2nd largest innovative company of the global semiconductor industry. According to the 2016 International PCT Applications of WIPO, BOE ranked No.8 with 1,673 applications. In 2016, BOE's yearly new patent applications amounted to 7570, ranking among the top of the industry.