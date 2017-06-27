China Corrugated Paper Product Industry Report 2017

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Research Report on China's Corrugated Paper Product Industry, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

For the past few years, the global corrugated paper packaging industry kept transferring to Asian regions including China, so the Asian and China's corrugated paper packaging industry is playing an increasingly important role in the whole world.



According to the researcher, due to the non-standardized property, the general business model of corrugated paper products is MTO, namely producing products according to the production process and quality required by orders from customers. In addition, its range of sales will not exceed 300 kilometers due to the lower unit price. Most of the customers are within 300-kilometer straight-line distance to the factories, and enterprises need to lay out production bases according to customer distribution.



It is estimated that China's economy will keep growing in the next few years, and the demand for corrugated paper products will keep growing. For investors, there are many opportunities in China's corrugated paper products market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview on China Corrugated Paper Product Industry



2 Analysis on China Corrugated Paper Products Industry, 2012-2016



3 Analysis on Market Competition in China Corrugated Paper Product Industry, 2015-2017



4 Analysis on Import and Export of China Corrugated Paper Products, 2012-2016



5 Industry Chain of China Corrugated Paper Products, 2015-2017



6 Major Manufacturers of Corrugated Paper Products in China, 2015-2017



7 Prospect of China Corrugated Paper Product Industry, 2017-2021



Companies Mentioned



Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

China Shengda Packing Group Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Jinzhou Paper Co., Ltd.

Fujian Liansheng Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

International Paper Co., Ltd.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

MYS Group Co., Ltd.

Nine Dragons Paper Co., Ltd.

Shandong Century Sunshine Paper Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Guihexianxing Paper Co., Ltd.

Shandong Sun Paper Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Jinfenghuang Paper Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Hexing Packaging Printing Co., Ltd.

Xinxiang Xinya Paper Group Co., Ltd.

Yuen Foong Yu Group Paper MEG. Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinshengda Holdings Co., Ltd.

Zhengye International Holdings Co., Ltd.

Zhonglong Paper Holdings Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99bnqd/research_report

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716