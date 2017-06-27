With close to 60% growth in membership, the Z-Wave Alliance announces milestones for the largest compatible smart home ecosystem in the market



FREMONT, Calif., 2017-06-27 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Z-Wave Alliance, an open consortium of leading global companies deploying the Z-Wave smart home standard, today announces a new growth report for the Z-Wave ecosystem, detailing achievements to date.



The Z-Wave Alliance now boasts over 600 member companies and a certified device portfolio now surpassing 2100 Z-Wave certified devices in the market.



In 2017, 98% of new certifications were Z-Wave Plus with overall Z-Wave Plus certifications making up nearly half of the 2100 lifetime total. Z-Wave Plus is an advanced technology platform that enhances the end-user experience, delivers top-levels of security and makes installations even faster and easier to install and set up.



Already one of the largest connected home ecosystems, Z-Wave has continued to see growth from every corner of the market, including home security, telcos and service providers, startups and custom integrators. Since January 2017, over 150 companies globally have joined the Z-Wave Alliance including August Home, Toshiba Visual Systems, CenturyLink further demonstrating the power of the Z-Wave platform. As the global smart home market opportunity grows, companies continue to understand the need for strong mesh networking with broad and future-proof compatibility to deliver the smart home promise to consumers.



As consumer smart home awareness rises, the availability of over 2,100 Z-Wave certified devices provides consumers with a vast array of choices and gives manufacturers looking to create an IoT residential solution an instant ecosystem for their customers. The Z-Wave Alliance is also working to ensure consumers who want assistance with the planning and installation of a smart home system can find a professional to help them. To that end, the Alliance created a membership level for professional installers (A/V integrators, security dealers, service provider technicians), training tools and a Certified Installer Toolkit to make installing Z-Wave even easier. To date, the Alliance has over 175 integrator members and counting.



"Z-Wave continues to grow exponentially and shatter records, both in certified devices available to consumers and global companies supporting the advancement of the standard," said Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance. "We know this increased momentum is due to Z-Wave's interoperability, security, network strength and diverse ecosystem; it really is a solution that's custom built for the connected home."



The current Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors includes industry leaders ADT, Alarm.com, FIBARO, Ingersoll-Rand, Jasco Products, LEEDARSON, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings, and Sigma Designs.



For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit http://z-wavealliance.org. Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.



About Z-Wave Z-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with 2100 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance, and supported by more than 600 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.



Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.



About the Z-Wave Alliance Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless home control products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, FIBARO, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, LEEDARSON, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, SmartThings and Sigma Designs. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.



Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the growth and benefits of Z-Wave Alliance membership and the use of the Z-Wave in various product offerings. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, customer acceptance of the Z-Wave Alliance consortium and consumer acceptance of Z-Wave technology, the ability of the Z-Wave Alliance to compete with similar consortiums in the industry and the Z-Wave technology to compete with other technologies or related products in the market, if any, as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in our reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports made on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly release or otherwise disclose the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Press Contact: Caster Communications, Inc. at 401.792.7080 zwave@castercomm.com For digital images log on to www.castercomm.com