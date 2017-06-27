TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BUA.UN) announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Fund's Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB").

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Fund proposes to purchase through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems, from time to time, if it is considered advisable, up to 160,328 Class A Units of the Fund, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 1,603,286 Class A Units as of June 20, 2017. The Fund will not purchase in any given 30-day period, in the aggregate, more than 34,745 Units, being 2% of the issued and outstanding Units of 1,737,276 as of June 20, 2017. Purchases of Units under the NCIB may commence on June 29, 2017. Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc., the manager of the Fund, believes that such purchases are in the best interests of the Fund and are a desirable use of the Fund's resources. All purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems in accordance with its rules and policies. All Units purchased by the Fund pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled. The NCIB will expire on June 28, 2018.

On June 27, 2016, the Fund announced that it was making a Normal Course Issuer Bid, which commenced June 29, 2016, to purchase up to 206,188 Class A Units through the facilities of the TSX. As of June 20, 2017, the Fund has repurchased 107,900 Class A Units at a weighted average price of $8.2830 per Class A Unit under the bid, which expires June 28, 2017.

Since the Fund's inception in March 2013, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $2.52 per Class A Unit. Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enrol in this DRIP.

