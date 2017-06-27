LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- TELUS International, a leading global BPO and ITO provider, has been awarded the prestigious distinction of an Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America for 2017. The annual award acknowledges top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces.

Companies are evaluated by an esteemed panel of academics and thought leaders based on the 'Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™': Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards and Recognition, Professional and Personal Growth, Accountability and Performance, Vision and Values, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

"To be recognized for our inspiring corporate culture and our people-first focus is a great honor and reinforces our commitment to our team and to our customers," said Marilyn Tyfting, Chief Corporate Officer at TELUS International. "From our inception, we've strived to be a different type of BPO; one that achieves customer experience excellence by investing in our team members. We build team member loyalty by continuously surrounding our team with the things that matters most to them, including long-term career opportunities, onsite university programs, inspiring workspaces and impactful volunteer initiatives."

One such initiative is the TELUS Days of Giving, the company's hallmark volunteer event that sees thousands of team members put aside their daily activities to join a common cause in their community. Working together, team members have renovated schools and playgrounds in North America, built educational facilities in Central America, refurbished youth centers in Eastern Europe and constructed entire villages for the homeless in the Philippines.

As a direct result of their caring culture, TELUS International has achieved an industry-leading 81 percent engagement score (as measured by Aon Hewitt), and global attrition rates 50 percent below industry average.

"Employee experience remains a top priority for employees in 2017," said David Brennan, Achievers general manager. "The impressive Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award winners, such as TELUS International, are using rewards and recognition to foster positive, productive workplaces. We're excited to learn from them and honor their accomplishments."

TELUS International will be recognized alongside the other recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award, including Caesars Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Discover, at the awards gala on September 11, 2017 in New Orleans. The complete list of winners is available online.

