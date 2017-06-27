Shop for Others feature uses rich data and connected profiles to eliminate sizing guesswork and enable shoppers to confidently buy shoes and clothing for friends and family

True Fit, the data-driven personalization platform for apparel and footwear, today announced the addition of its "Shop for Others" capability to its retail platform. This new feature extends the power of True Fit's Confidence and Discovery Engines beyond the individual by allowing each True Fit user to create additional profiles for friends and family. Users can seamlessly toggle between fit, size, and style recommendations for themselves and for friends and family.

This new feature further enables gift buying in the nearly $2 trillion apparel and footwear market. Apparel and footwear is notoriously difficult for gifting due to inherent style, fit, and sizing challenges and unsure fit is still the number one reason consumers are hesitant to purchase clothing and shoes online. Despite these challenges, a large portion of apparel and footwear are purchased on behalf of others. Some 75 percent of women self-identify as the primary shopper for their household. Additionally, 64 percent of consumers bought clothing for children last year.

"Shop for Others makes shopping easier for those who already purchase apparel and footwear for other people in their lives, and finally gives those who don't buy clothes and shoes for others the confidence to give it a shot," said Romney Evans, Co-founder of True Fit. "While I'm of course thrilled about what this means for the market, I'm mostly excited to finally have an easy way to buy the right clothes and shoes for my wife for every birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Valentine's Day, etc."

"At Carhartt, we are excited to expand our partnership with True Fit to include Shop for Others," said Anna Cole, Director of E-Commerce Operations, User Experience and Merchandising at Carhartt. "Our end customer is not always our shopper, and this new feature from True Fit will really benefit those consumers shopping online for gifts. We opted to launch this feature in time for our Mother's and Father's Day sale periods and are excited to leverage the valuable insights we're gaining about our consumers and their behaviors."

The Shop for Others feature is now available on select True Fit retail partner sites and will be available more broadly over the next several months. To learn more about Shop for Others from True Fit, visit https://www.truefit.com/Blog/June-2017/shop-for-others.

About True Fit

True Fit is a data-driven personalization platform for footwear and apparel retailers. It has organized the largest platform of apparel and footwear data through its partnerships with thousands of top brands, the world's leading retailers, and millions of consumers. True Fit mapped the first-ever Genome™ for footwear and apparel, which helps retailers and brands unlock digital growth in the nearly $2 trillion footwear and apparel industry. True Fit's Genome powers its award-winning Confidence Engine™, allowing retailers to provide highly personalized fit ratings and size recommendations to shoppers, resulting in dramatic increases to net revenue. True Fit is also helping to unlock digital growth with its Discovery Engine™, which allows retailers to curate highly personalized collections to each consumer, as well as True Insight™, which provides retailers and brands unparalleled insights to optimize marketing, merchandising and product development. Consumers who use True Fit buy more, and return less: through several A/B tests conducted by independent expert firms like Brooks Bell, True Fit continually demonstrates a 3-7 percent incremental site-wide lift to retailers' net revenue. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and @TrueFit on Twitter.

