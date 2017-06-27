Sylios Corp Update on The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. and Additional Corporate Events

E 2 Investments, LLC Spin-Off to be Filed

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Sylios Corp (OTC PINK: UNGS), a holding company with operations engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, site specific real estate development, holdings in equities, corporate debt and alternative investments is pleased to provide shareholders an update on its corporate events as well as those of The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.

RECENT EVENTS

On April 21, 2017, the Company and The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. ("GCC") entered into a definitive Asset acquisition Agreement whereby GCC acquired the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Bud Bank, LLC ("Bud Bank"). Under the Agreement, GCC is obligated to pay the Company a royalty of 10% of net sales proceeds generated by Bud Bank through its operations up to a total of $50,000 and thereafter for perpetuity pay a royalty of 3% of net sales proceeds generated by Bud Bank through its operations. On June 19, 2017, the Company filed a Reinstatement for Bud Bank with the State of Florida Division of Corporations. On June 21, 2017, the Company filed a Notice of Conversion for Bud Bank effectively converting Bud Bank from a Florida limited liability company to a Florida for-profit corporation. Simultaneous with this filing, the Company filed Articles of Incorporation for Bud Bank, Inc. designating two classes of securities. The first class of securities being Common stock with an authorized number of 250,000,000 shares and the second being a Preferred stock with an authorized number of 5,000,000 shares. The transaction closed on June 21, 2017 and Bud Bank is now a wholly owned subsidiary of GCC.

On June 14, 2017, the GCC Superstore, a wholly owned subsidiary of GCC, made its online opening with in excess of 1000 SKUs (stock keeping units) from 20 different vendors/suppliers and over 50 brands. The Company will continue to add additional products and brands during the next quarter.

On June 19, 2017, GCC filed its audited financials and S-1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The filing can be found at: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=greater+cannabis&owner=exclude&action=getcompany or on the Company's website at: http://greatercannabiscompany.com/sec-filings/. The Company is awaiting the initial comments from the SEC at this time.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.

GCC will file its 15c211 application with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority within the next 5-7 business days and its application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation will be filed during mid-July.

GCC is reviewing several business strategies for Bud Bank including, but not limited to: a cannabis seed bank, brick and mortar dispensary opportunities and a portal for facilitating financial transactions for the cannabis industry.

Sylios Corp

The Company is currently preparing its 1st Quarter 2017 financial report to be filed on OTC Markets and anticipates its filing within the next two weeks along with the annual legal opinion to bring its status on OTC Markets back to current.

The Company has recently been approached by several firms regarding its most recent spin-off/stock dividend transaction. As the Company currently has four operating subsidiaries, US Natural Gas Corp KY, US Natural Gas Corp WV, E 2 Investments, LLC and SLMI Options, LLC, it has elected to spin-off E 2 Investments in a similar transaction as the GCC spin-off. The Company has not predetermined the ratio of shares to be issued to current Sylios shareholders nor the Record Date, but will make this announcement in the very near future. The Board of Directors is currently completing its due diligence on several private entities for E 2 Investments, LLC to acquire. More detailed information on this transaction will be forth coming in the near future.

About Sylios Corp

Sylios Corp, based in St. Petersburg, FL, is a holding corporation with operations engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, holdings in equities, alternative investments, corporate debt and site-specific real estate development. For further information, please visit our website at: http://www.sylios.com.

About The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc.

Formed in March 2014, The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. is a holding corporation that operates an online store, GCC Superstore, and invests directly and indirectly in businesses that cater to the cannabis industry. The Company will look to represent a line of premier products through licensing agreements, product development, acquisitions and joint ventures. For further information, please visit our website at: http://www.greatercannabiscompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's Unaudited Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2016, which can be found on the OTC Markets website, www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

Sylios Corp

(727) 482-1505

info@sylios.com

SOURCE: Sylios Corp.