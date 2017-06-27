Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), a leader in embedded security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announces today the success of the private placement, of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (the "OCEANEs"), maturing on June 29 2022 for a nominal amount of approximately €15 million (the "Issue

"We are delighted with this successful issuance of convertible bonds which, while benefiting from favorable conditions, was over-subscribed. This success reflects investors' confidence in Inside Secure's prospects for the future. It will enable us to significantly enhance our financial capacity and flexibility, as well as our negotiation position while optimizing the financing cost and the shareholders' dilution" declared Amedeo D'Angelo, President of Inside Secure Management Board.

The OCEANEs' nominal value has been set at €3.73 per OCEANE, representing an issue premium of 30% above Inside Secure's reference share price1

The Issue results in a dilution of 9.3% of the current share capital of Inside Secure.

The OCEANEs will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 6% payable semi-annually in arrears on June 29 and December 29 of each year (or the following business day if this date is not a business day) from December 29 2017. The OCEANEs will be issued at par on June 29 2017, the expected date for the settlement and delivery of the OCEANEs, and will be redeemed at par on June 29 2022 (or the following business day if this date is not a business day).

The OCEANEs will entitle their holders to receive new and/or existing Inside Secure shares at a ratio of one share per one OCEANE, subject to any potential subsequent adjustments. The OCEANE may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company, under certain conditions.

The OCEANE was offered only by way of a private placement, pursuant to resolutions 25th approved by the shareholders' general meeting held on June 14, 2017, in France and outside France (excluding the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan) to persons referred to in Article L.411-2 II of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier

An application for the listing of the OCEANEs on Euronext AccessTM (Open market of Euronext in Paris) will be made. Such listing is expected on June 29 2017.

In the context of the Issue, Inside Secure has agreed a lock-up undertaking of 90 calendar days as of the settlement date of the OCEANEs, subject to certain exceptions.

The Issue was managed by Natixis acting as Sole Global Coordinator, Bookrunner and Lead Manager.

The offering of the OCEANEs is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)(the "AMF"). Detailed information on Inside Secure, including its business, results, prospectus and related risk factors are described in the Company's reference document filed with the AMF on March 28, 2017 under number D.17-0244, which is available together with all the press releases and other regulated information about the Company, on Inside Secure's website (www.insidescure.com).

An English slideshow of the Company is also available on the Company's website.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities and the offering of the OCEANEs is not an offer to the public in any jurisdiction, including France.

About Inside Secure

About Inside Secure Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content application protection, mobile payment banking. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com.

Name: Inside Secure

ISIN Code: FR0010291245

Mnemonic code: INSD

