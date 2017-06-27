Starhome Mach Findings: Roam-like-at-home Regulation Already Makes an Impact - More Than 50% Increase in Data Usage in its First Week

ZURICH, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading European Telecom Provider Invests in Starhome Mach's Roam-like-at-home Solution

A leading European telecommunications services provider recently purchased Starhome Mach's Roam-like-at-home solution (RLAH) to enhance the customer experience and minimize the risks of permanent roamers and abuse of the Fair Usage Policies.

The provider can now automatically give its subscribers RLAH service, eliminating surcharges from users' mobile phone bills without unnecessary and complicated enrollment procedures. The solution comes with seamless and automatic abuse prevention capabilities to avoid false positives, ensures that the right customers get the right priorities, and streamlines inter-operator clearing.

Since the new EU regulation came into effect on June 15, 2017, Starhome Mach has measured a very significant increase in roaming traffic within EU countries. Some operators already see an increase of 50% and more in roaming data and over 25% in voice calls that are becoming longer in duration.

This initial indication strongly supports Starhome Mach's prediction that with the summer vacation season beginning soon, coupled with subscribers' increasing understanding of the new regulation, roaming traffic will increase by more than 400%.

Starhome Mach was the first roaming technology provider to offer a worry-free solution that enables operators to fully comply with the recent EU Commission's Roam-like-at-home regulation and Fair Usage Policy, without compromising the financial health of the wholesale business and customer satisfaction. The quick-and-easy-to-deploy solution provides the telecom provider with detailed analytics and protection tools to keep subscribers fully informed, detect abuse, and take timely and necessary actions to safeguard its bottom line.

"Effectively meeting the regulatory requirements is a true need of mobile operators," said Starhome Mach CEO Itai Margalit. "At the same time, MNOs must implement solutions that will help them control and optimize their costs, protect revenues, and reinforce their customer relationships in this new reality.

"Starhome Mach's technology does both - strengthening both the customer experience and the business. Signing this new customer is more evidence of the sophistication and robustness of Starhome Mach's solutions."

About Starhome Mach

Starhome Mach enables seamless and secure roaming and IoT connectivity. In 1999 Starhome Mach revolutionized the Mobile industry with the introduction of its game changing international roaming solutions. With an exceptional customer base that encompasses more than 300 mobile network operators in over 130 countries, including 24 leading telecom groups, Starhome Mach provides a comprehensive portfolio of value-added global roaming for wholesale and retail, clearing, IoT connectivity and real-time anti-fraud solutions. Starhome Mach's innovative solutions overcome the complex challenges and unexpected obstacles of the hyper-connected world to drive real-time business impact and deliver outstanding user experience. Simple as that.



For more information about Starhome Mach, visit starhomemach.com.

