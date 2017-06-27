Tencent meets global brands at Cannes Lions for finding the key to marketing

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent has attracted attention yet again as a marketing leader at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this year, demonstrating the company's strength as a marketer for the digital age. SY Lau, Senior Executive Vice President, Chairman of Tencent Advertising and Chairman of Group Marketing and Global Branding, took to the stage at the Festival, in the center between East and West, to showcase Tencent's role as a connector.

At Cannes, where international marketing experts meet to exchange their latest and most groundbreaking ideas, SY Lau and Sophia Ong, GM, Strategic Partnership & KA, Online Media Group, Tencent, were joined by senior executives of global brand owners, including L'Oréal, Unilever, and Chanel. With artificial intelligence and creativity coming together, and the rise of technologies such as big data and cloud computing, the marketing industry is heading towards a future that will be even more diversified and personalized. Against this backdrop, the meetings explored the next steps for in-depth data collaborations, the creation of an ecosystem for intellectual property resources, and innovation promotion. They also discussed topics such as how to build strong brands in China's fast-changing market, and how to leverage Tencent as a marketing partner to influence the burgeoning digital generation.

According to Mary Meeker's 2017 Internet trends report, there were 700 million mobile internet users in China in 2016, while mobile Internet consumption surpassed that of television in China. Mobile users in China spend more than 55% of their time online on Tencent platforms, including QQ, Qzone, Weixin, Tencent Video and Tencent News. Tencent is working with global brands to merge technology with creativity, in order to deliver creative marketing campaigns that have a human impact. Together with the ability to connect prospects and brands together, Tencent can support international brands in growing their market share and customer base. This includes leveraging Tencent's strength in its user base, a wide range of popular content, 18 years of data insights and cutting-edge ad technology. All these advantages help Tencent to create marketing campaigns that achieve both branding and performance targets.

Established in 1998, Tencent is a leading provider of internet value-added services in China. Tencent enriches the daily lives of billions of internet users through its core services, such as social network platforms, digital content production and internet finance and banking. Since it was listed in 2004 in Hong Kong, Tencent has established itself as one of the world's top ten most valuable companies, with its market cap recently passing 300 billion US dollars. Earlier this month, Tencent was ranked eighth in BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands.