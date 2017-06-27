Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern acquires properties in Malmö and divests in Eskilstuna

Klövern acquires the properties Stapelbädden 2 and Stapelbädden 4 in Malmö. The underlying property value amounts to SEK 360 million. The properties, which are located in the central part of Malmö, have a total lettable area of around 12,900 sq.m. and consist primarily of office space. The economic occupancy rate amounts to 77 per cent and the largest tenants are CGI, Yara and U-Blox. The rental value amounts to SEK 29 million and the average remaining contract period is 6.2 years. Transfer of possession will be on 1 October 2017.

In Eskilstuna the property Valpen 3 has been sold for an underlying property value of SEK 65 million, which exceeds book value by just over 30 per cent. Transfer of possession was on 15 June. After this divestment Klövern does not own any properties in Eskilstuna.

Klövern AB (publ)

