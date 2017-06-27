Bodog Sponsor Ayr United for 7th Year

LONDON, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Last year Bodog's topless body-paint kit launch got into hot water but continuity is vital in football and so the decision has been taken at the highest level to continue as before.

Founder of the Bodog brand, Calvin Ayre, explained: "After the controversy of last year's kit launch we felt we should change our strategy; so this year we are using a body-painted model in the away strip rather than the home one. We hope the pictures will give The Honest Men the boost they need for promotion and a good Cup run too. 'Mon Ayr!'"

Ayr United Football Club added: "It's a big season for the club and its great to have Bodog on board again. In the modern era its pretty rare to have such a long-term sponsor and there's aplenty to be positive about the season ahead as we strive for promotion once more."

Ayr United was formed in 1910 and they play in the Scottish First Division. Bodog also sponsor The Corinthian Steamrollers in Brazil and have previously been shirt sponsors of English Premier League Club West Bromwich Albion and Asian betting partner to Arsenal FC.