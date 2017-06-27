Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's planned summer exploration season. Benton has been notified by its Cape Ray partner, Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") that Nordmin has elected not to complete the necessary milestones required in the agreement to earn a 30% interest in the Cape Ray project and as a result will form a 80% Benton and 20% Nordmin joint venture and will return operatorship of the project to Benton. Both Benton and Nordmin are in agreement that significantly more exploration drilling is required before the project would be suitable for a feasibility study. Benton is pleased to inform shareholders that it intends to plan and execute an exploration program, including diamond drilling, to commence as soon as possible. The Company and Nordmin released a positive preliminary economic assessment in April 2017 (see Benton PR dated April 4, 2017) and an in-depth look at all data demonstrates that the project could benefit from additional exploration work which could lead to additional resources and potentially a more economically viable project. The Cape Ray gold project is located approximately 20km northeast of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland.

The Company would also like to announce that it will start a 1,000m - 1,200m diamond drill program on the Bedivere gold project in upcoming weeks. The program will target the high grade Traxxin Zone where assays from gold specimens graded from trace up to 41 ounces per tonne gold in grab samples and will also target two other gold-bearing areas approximately 1.1km and 1.3km along strike and to the south of the Traxxin Zone. Two other conductors will also be tested in the southern part of the project to evaluate for base metal potential. The Bedivere gold project is located 130km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Stephen Stares, Company President and CEO stated "we are very excited to commence drilling on both the Cape Ray and Bedivere gold projects. Both projects demonstrate excellent potential for new discoveries and further advancement. With Benton being very active with the recent sale of the Staghorn project and the two planned drill programs on Cape Ray and Bedivere, we're hopeful that this will be a very exciting year for Benton and its shareholders".

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton's flagship project is the Cape Ray gold deposits located on the west coast of NL. In March 2017, Benton and Nordmin released the results of a revised positive preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for their Cape Ray Gold Project (see PR March 31, 2017 and April 4, 2017). The results of the PEA include a pre-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 7% discount rate of $48.5 million with a pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 31% and a post-tax NPV at a 7% discount rate of $32.4 million with a post-tax IRR of 25%. The reader should be cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature. It contains inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements.

