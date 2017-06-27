Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Endeavour Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2115964/805224.pdf)

George Town, 27 June, 2017 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 were duly passed.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

Resolution VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Elect as a Director: Michael Beckett 60,835,585 98.94% 649,281 1.06% Ian Cockerill 61,342,971 99.77% 141,895 0.23% Olivier Colom 61,466,213 99.97% 18,653 0.03% Livia Mahler 61,467,224 99.97% 17,642 0.03% Wayne McManus 60,797,104 98.88% 687,762 1.12% Sébastien de Montessus 61,170,072 99.49% 314,794 0.51% Naguib Sawiris 60,892,764 99.04% 592,102 0.96% Appoint Deloitte LLP 63,876,958 99.28% 462,192 0.72% Approve PSU Plan 48,042,142 78.14% 13,442,724 21.86%

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 011 2719

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track record.

Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation gold mining company, operating 5 mines in Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2017, it expects to produce between 600koz and 640koz at an AISC of US$860 to US$905/oz. Endeavour is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-year mine life based on reserves. The development of the Houndé and Ity CIL projects are expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average AISC to circa $800/oz by 2019, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives to +10 years.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2115964/805224.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via Globenewswire

