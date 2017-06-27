China Condom Industry, 2017-2021

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the researcher, residents' demand for living qualities keeps rising with the development of China's economy. The functions of condoms has expanded from mere contraception to prevention of STDs and improving the quality of sex life.



The Chinese government loosened control over the condom industry in 2002, which gained rapid development afterwards. The annual production volume of condoms was merely about 1 billion in 1995 while the number exceeded 10 billion in China in 2016. By the end of 2016, the annual production capacity of condoms exceeded 18 billion in China. Apart from satisfying the domestic demand, condoms produced in China are largely exported to Hong Kong, South Africa, Russia, Britain, etc. The export value of condoms exceeded USD 72 million in China in 2016.



According to the researcher, due to the family planning policies in China, the Chinese government annually purchases over 1 billion condoms for free distribution in order to encourage population control. The governments on all levels purchase condoms from 20 designated enterprises every year. Although the amount purchased by the Chinese government is huge, the average unit price is merely CNY 0.2-0.5. However, due to the low quality and the lack of distributing channels, the Chinese government has not achieved the expected effects. Therefore, governments on all levels now have gradually reduced the purchasing amount.



According to the researcher, the condom market excluding the purchase by the Chinese government is the commercial market where the competition is fairly fierce. There are hundreds of condom brand enterprises in China, most of which do not produce condoms themselves but rely on ODM/OEM enterprises. In 2016, the retail price of per condom in the commercial condom market in China was CNY 0.5-20, and the market size exceeded CNY 8 billion with high profit margins, making it the focus of competition.



