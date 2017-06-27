LAKE MARY, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- VUCA Health today announced that Magellan Rx Management, the pharmacy benefit management division of Magellan Health, will be the first company to utilize its new Medication Management video library. VUCA Health, the industry leader in providing video content to inform patients about medications, has created a new library focused on educating consumers on important topics related to ensuring access and achieving optimal results from medications. Some topics covered by this new library include: the importance of medication adherence, the benefits of medication therapy management, the safe use of opioid medications and certain aspects of prescription drug coverage.

"At Magellan Rx Management, we recognize that the way our members are consuming information is quickly changing and we are committed to ensuring our programs and services are consumer-focused and tech-enabled to support their needs. We know our members have questions about their medications and look forward to expanding our work with VUCA Health to further innovate our online resources," said Steve Cutts, Pharm.D., vice president of pharmacy services and clinical strategy at Magellan Rx Management.

Leading to the development of this new Medication Management library was the realization that patients are often confused or frustrated by the inconsistent messages they receive about their medications. "Our goal is to develop concise and consumer-friendly videos to help explain complex concepts like prior authorizations and medication safety," said David Medvedeff, a pharmacist and CEO of VUCA Health. "We look to build consensus around topics so pharmacists are on the same page," Medvedeff added.

Magellan Rx Management is a full-service PBM that specializes in solving complex pharmacy challenges for its customers by developing and executing smart solutions that leverage industry-leading experience and technology to improve quality and costs across the employer, third-party administrator, broker, managed care, government, Medicaid and Medicare Part D markets. With proven clinical expertise, Magellan Rx Management delivers customized programs to address clients' most challenging clinical demands by engaging patients and providers to deliver improved health outcomes while reducing costs. As a pioneer in specialty and medical pharmacy management, Magellan Rx Management delivers consistent, proven quality and cost savings in one of the most complex and rapidly growing areas healthcare.

About VUCA Health

Based in Lake Mary, Fla., VUCA Health (www.vucahealth.com) provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company's MedsOnCue solution leverages advanced mobile, web and on-demand video and communication technologies to deliver trusted patient information that enhances the medication use process. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for clients to provide on-demand patient medication information and strengthen customer connections with video briefings, web messaging, reminders and alerts and a host of other customizable services that extend and enhance the patient relationship.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

