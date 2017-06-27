WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the gene and cellular therapies and broader regenerative medicine sector, formally announces that its Board of Directors has named Janet Lynch Lambert as the organization's first chief executive officer. The organization informed its membership early last week of the decision.

"We are delighted to add Janet to the ARM team at this very important time for our industry," said Dr. Robert A. Preti, Chairman of ARM and CEO and President of PCT, a Hitachi Group Company. "The hiring of a CEO is an important step forward for the organization and in assuming this position, Janet will ensure that ARM continues to play a critical leadership role on issues of key importance to our sector." Dr. Preti continued, "With her extensive experience in the public and private sectors, Janet is perfectly suited to convene multiple parties and perspectives and guide the industry, as we are poised for continued clinical and forthcoming commercial success."

Ms. Lambert most recently served as the Acting Head of Engagement for the All of Us Research Program at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and as head of the Outreach Office in the Office of the NIH Director. Prior to joining NIH, she was Vice President of Government Relations at Life Technologies. She has held leadership positions in government relations, marketing and business development at large and small life science organizations, including GE and InforMax. Her experience also includes legislative and staff leadership positions in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Janet received an MBA in International Business from Georgetown University and a B.A. in Political Science from Stanford University.

"I am honored be given this opportunity to build upon ARM's many successful initiatives and to continue to drive its priorities forward," said Ms. Lambert. "Since its inception, ARM has served as a leading sector advocate and educational resource; I believe fully in its mission to accelerate the delivery of safe and effective therapies to patients globally. We have an exciting path ahead of us and I am thrilled by the thought of what we'll accomplish."

Ms. Lambert will assume her role at ARM in mid July and remain located in Washington, D.C.

ARM was founded in 2009 by Morrie Ruffin, the current Managing Director, and Michael Werner, the current Executive Director, both of whom joined the CEO search team of the Board of Directors. The goal was to find the best person to lead the organization forward at this time of intense interest and expectation regarding the impact regenerative medicine and advanced therapies could have on the modern healthcare system. With the addition of Ms. Lambert as CEO, Mr. Ruffin and Mr. Werner will remain on her team and will provide guidance regarding the direction and execution of ARM's strategic focus areas.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 265 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

