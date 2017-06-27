Global Business VoIP Services Market 2016-2024: The US $290 Billion Call Center Market Stands Tall as a Lucrative End-User of Business VoIP Services

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Business VoIP Services in US$ Million.

Market estimates and projections for global Business VoIP services are provided by the following segments:

Managed IP PBX Services

Hosted VoIP

IP Connectivity Services

The report profiles 108 companies including many key and niche players such as



8x8, Inc. ( USA )

) AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) Avaya, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems Inc. ( USA )

) Deutsche Telekom AG ( Germany )

) InPhonex LLC ( USA )

) MegaPath ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Mitel Networks Corporation ( Canada )

) Nextiva ( USA )

) Orange Business Services ( France )

) RingCentral, Inc. ( USA )

) ShoreTel, Inc. ( USA )

) Sprint Corporation ( USA )

) Telenor Group ( Norway )

) Verizon Enterprise Solutions ( USA )

) Viber Media S.Ã r.l ( Cyprus )

) Vonage Holdings Corp. ( USA )

) West Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Shifting of Voice Traffic Away from PSTN to Mobile and Internet Networks Paves the Way for the Emergence of VoIP

Overview of VoIP Service Provider Strategies Catalyzing Growth

Focused Strategies on Mobile VoIP

VoIP Peering Agreements

Bundled Services at Competitive Costs: A Key Service Differentiation Strategy

Noteworthy Market Trends & Drivers

High Speed Internet Connectivity, Expanding Bandwidth & Falling Data Bandwidth Costs Prime the VoIP Market for Rapid Growth & Proliferation

Increased Focus on Implementing QoS in Enterprise Networks (LAN, WAN & WLAN) to Benefit VoIP Deployment

On the Back of Converged IT Environments, VoIP Gains Prominence as the Stepping Stone for UC Implementation

Productivity Receives a Boost When BYOD Meets VoIP

Sustained Value Created by Mobile & Affordable Audio Conferencing Drives Demand for VoIP Audio Conferencing Solutions

The Move Towards Smart Offices Drives Interest in Connecting VoIP Networks to IoT Networks

WebRTC Packs More Power into the VoIP Technology

Mushrooming of SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the VoIP Services Market

Cloud Telephony Emerges as the Most Successful Hosted Business Model

The US$290 Billion Call Center Market Stands Tall as a Lucrative End-User of Business VoIP Services

2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



Advantages of Business VoIP

Low Call Charges

Advanced Features

Working Anywhere, Anytime

Multiple Numbers on Demand

Keep Existing Number

No Contracts

Flexible Messaging Options

Virtual Receptionist or Auto-Attendant

Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

Business SMS

Key Business VoIP Services

Managed IP PBX Services

Hosted VoIP

IP Connectivity Services

Internet Business Phone System or Hosted PBX

Features of Hosted PBX

Advantages of Hosted PBX

3. SERVICE LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS



Ooma Introduces Ooma Office Business Phone Service in France

Wahsega Labs Unveils Diet PBX

ShoreTel Launches ShoreTel Connect CLOUD and Contact Center for CLOUD Solutions

ShoreTel, Ingram Micro and HP to Offer Unified Communications Solutions for SMBs

ShoreTel Ships ShoreTel 400 Series IP phones for ShoreTel Sky

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Mitel Partners with Daxcom

LogMeIn integrates join.me and OpenVoice

Tim and Italtel Designs and Deploys Voice Over IP Services for Poste Italiane

Telenor Maritime Snaps Up SatPoint

ShoreTel Acquires Corvisa

8x8 Takes Over Quality Software Corporation

8x8 Increases its Presence in Asia-Pacific and Inks Reseller Agreement with CSG

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 108 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 115)



The United States (77)

(77) Canada (6)

(6) Europe (22)

(22) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (3)

(3) - The United Kingdom (11)

(11) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

(Excluding Japan) (6) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (3)

