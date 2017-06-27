Global Business VoIP Services Market 2016-2024: The US $290 Billion Call Center Market Stands Tall as a Lucrative End-User of Business VoIP Services

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Business VoIP Services in US$ Million.
Market estimates and projections for global Business VoIP services are provided by the following segments:
- Managed IP PBX Services
- Hosted VoIP
- IP Connectivity Services
The report profiles 108 companies including many key and niche players such as
- 8x8, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Avaya, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
- Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
- InPhonex LLC (USA)
- MegaPath (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
- Nextiva (USA)
- Orange Business Services (France)
- RingCentral, Inc. (USA)
- ShoreTel, Inc. (USA)
- Sprint Corporation (USA)
- Telenor Group (Norway)
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)
- Viber Media S.Ã r.l (Cyprus)
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (USA)
- West Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Shifting of Voice Traffic Away from PSTN to Mobile and Internet Networks Paves the Way for the Emergence of VoIP
- Overview of VoIP Service Provider Strategies Catalyzing Growth
- Focused Strategies on Mobile VoIP
- VoIP Peering Agreements
- Bundled Services at Competitive Costs: A Key Service Differentiation Strategy
- Noteworthy Market Trends & Drivers
- High Speed Internet Connectivity, Expanding Bandwidth & Falling Data Bandwidth Costs Prime the VoIP Market for Rapid Growth & Proliferation
- Increased Focus on Implementing QoS in Enterprise Networks (LAN, WAN & WLAN) to Benefit VoIP Deployment
- On the Back of Converged IT Environments, VoIP Gains Prominence as the Stepping Stone for UC Implementation
- Productivity Receives a Boost When BYOD Meets VoIP
- Sustained Value Created by Mobile & Affordable Audio Conferencing Drives Demand for VoIP Audio Conferencing Solutions
- The Move Towards Smart Offices Drives Interest in Connecting VoIP Networks to IoT Networks
- WebRTC Packs More Power into the VoIP Technology
- Mushrooming of SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the VoIP Services Market
- Cloud Telephony Emerges as the Most Successful Hosted Business Model
- The US$290 Billion Call Center Market Stands Tall as a Lucrative End-User of Business VoIP Services
2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
- Advantages of Business VoIP
- Low Call Charges
- Advanced Features
- Working Anywhere, Anytime
- Multiple Numbers on Demand
- Keep Existing Number
- No Contracts
- Flexible Messaging Options
- Virtual Receptionist or Auto-Attendant
- Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)
- Business SMS
- Key Business VoIP Services
- Managed IP PBX Services
- Hosted VoIP
- IP Connectivity Services
- Internet Business Phone System or Hosted PBX
- Features of Hosted PBX
- Advantages of Hosted PBX
3. SERVICE LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
- Ooma Introduces Ooma Office Business Phone Service in France
- Wahsega Labs Unveils Diet PBX
- ShoreTel Launches ShoreTel Connect CLOUD and Contact Center for CLOUD Solutions
- ShoreTel, Ingram Micro and HP to Offer Unified Communications Solutions for SMBs
- ShoreTel Ships ShoreTel 400 Series IP phones for ShoreTel Sky
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Mitel Partners with Daxcom
- LogMeIn integrates join.me and OpenVoice
- Tim and Italtel Designs and Deploys Voice Over IP Services for Poste Italiane
- Telenor Maritime Snaps Up SatPoint
- ShoreTel Acquires Corvisa
- 8x8 Takes Over Quality Software Corporation
- 8x8 Increases its Presence in Asia-Pacific and Inks Reseller Agreement with CSG
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 108 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 115)
- The United States (77)
- Canada (6)
- Europe (22)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (3)
- - The United Kingdom (11)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (3)
