Global Business VoIP Services Market 2016-2024: The US $290 Billion Call Center Market Stands Tall as a Lucrative End-User of Business VoIP Services

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Business VoIP Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Business VoIP Services in US$ Million.

Market estimates and projections for global Business VoIP services are provided by the following segments:

  • Managed IP PBX Services
  • Hosted VoIP
  • IP Connectivity Services

The report profiles 108 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • 8x8, Inc. (USA)
  • AT&T, Inc. (USA)
  • Avaya, Inc. (USA)
  • Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)
  • Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
  • InPhonex LLC (USA)
  • MegaPath (USA)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
  • Nextiva (USA)
  • Orange Business Services (France)
  • RingCentral, Inc. (USA)
  • ShoreTel, Inc. (USA)
  • Sprint Corporation (USA)
  • Telenor Group (Norway)
  • Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)
  • Viber Media S.Ã  r.l (Cyprus)
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (USA)
  • West Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Shifting of Voice Traffic Away from PSTN to Mobile and Internet Networks Paves the Way for the Emergence of VoIP
  • Overview of VoIP Service Provider Strategies Catalyzing Growth
  • Focused Strategies on Mobile VoIP
  • VoIP Peering Agreements
  • Bundled Services at Competitive Costs: A Key Service Differentiation Strategy
  • Noteworthy Market Trends & Drivers
  • High Speed Internet Connectivity, Expanding Bandwidth & Falling Data Bandwidth Costs Prime the VoIP Market for Rapid Growth & Proliferation
  • Increased Focus on Implementing QoS in Enterprise Networks (LAN, WAN & WLAN) to Benefit VoIP Deployment
  • On the Back of Converged IT Environments, VoIP Gains Prominence as the Stepping Stone for UC Implementation
  • Productivity Receives a Boost When BYOD Meets VoIP
  • Sustained Value Created by Mobile & Affordable Audio Conferencing Drives Demand for VoIP Audio Conferencing Solutions
  • The Move Towards Smart Offices Drives Interest in Connecting VoIP Networks to IoT Networks
  • WebRTC Packs More Power into the VoIP Technology
  • Mushrooming of SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the VoIP Services Market
  • Cloud Telephony Emerges as the Most Successful Hosted Business Model
  • The US$290 Billion Call Center Market Stands Tall as a Lucrative End-User of Business VoIP Services

2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

  • Advantages of Business VoIP
  • Low Call Charges
  • Advanced Features
  • Working Anywhere, Anytime
  • Multiple Numbers on Demand
  • Keep Existing Number
  • No Contracts
  • Flexible Messaging Options
  • Virtual Receptionist or Auto-Attendant
  • Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)
  • Business SMS
  • Key Business VoIP Services
  • Managed IP PBX Services
  • Hosted VoIP
  • IP Connectivity Services
  • Internet Business Phone System or Hosted PBX
  • Features of Hosted PBX
  • Advantages of Hosted PBX

3. SERVICE LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Ooma Introduces Ooma Office Business Phone Service in France
  • Wahsega Labs Unveils Diet PBX
  • ShoreTel Launches ShoreTel Connect CLOUD and Contact Center for CLOUD Solutions
  • ShoreTel, Ingram Micro and HP to Offer Unified Communications Solutions for SMBs
  • ShoreTel Ships ShoreTel 400 Series IP phones for ShoreTel Sky

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Mitel Partners with Daxcom
  • LogMeIn integrates join.me and OpenVoice
  • Tim and Italtel Designs and Deploys Voice Over IP Services for Poste Italiane
  • Telenor Maritime Snaps Up SatPoint
  • ShoreTel Acquires Corvisa
  • 8x8 Takes Over Quality Software Corporation
  • 8x8 Increases its Presence in Asia-Pacific and Inks Reseller Agreement with CSG

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 108 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 115)

  • The United States (77)
  • Canada (6)
  • Europe (22)
  • - France (1)
  • - Germany (3)
  • - The United Kingdom (11)
  • - Italy (1)
  • - Rest of Europe (6)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f79c7g/business_voip

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire