North America Will Continue to be the Most Lucrative Market for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Over 2027

A new report from Future Market Insights reveals that global atopic dermatitis treatment market revenue is set to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period (2017-2027). In recent years, the prevalence of atopic dermatitis has increased to a great extent, leading to higher demand for its treatment. In addition, the arrival of novel drugs and therapeutic options is also facilitating the growth of the global atopic dermatitis treatment market. Towards the end of 2027, the market is expected to reach a valuation of U$ 23,992.3 Mn. This growth will be further driven by continuous research and drug development and the introduction of revised reimbursement policies.

The report, titled "Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027" has also analysed the market by splitting it into regional segments. The dominance of North America on the global atopic dermatitis treatment is expected to remain throughout the assessment period. In 2016, the region's dermatitis treatment market accounted for a revenue share of 30%. The market in the region is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 10,384 Mn over 2027. Meanwhile, the market is Western Europe will maintain its second position behind North America. Pharma companies in Europe are concentrating on expanding their product portfolio by acquiring smaller companies specialised in dermatology portfolios. The report also projects a considerable growth of the atopic dermatitis treatment market in Asia pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) over the next couple of years.

Additional Highlight of the Report Include:

By drug class, corticosteroids currently account for the largest revenue share of the market. However, biologic therapy and PDE-4 inhibitor are expected to outsell corticosteroids by the end of forecast period.

Biologic therapy is projected to account for around 36.4% share of the market over 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 26.4%. During the same period, the revenue share of PDE-4 inhibitor is expected to expand at a staggering CAGR of 33.4%.

In 2017 and beyond, preference for drug administration using topical procedures will remains significantly high as compared to oral and injectable administration modes. Topical drug administration will account for more than two-third share of the market by 2027-end.

Hospital pharmacies remain the leading distribution channel despite the rapid proliferation of dermatology clinics. In 2017, hospital pharmacy will represent a market share of 33.1%, which will incur a slight downtrend and settle for 31.4% by the end of 2027.

Some of the leading pharmaceutical companies that have an active participation in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market include: Sanofi SA, Galderma SA, Allergan Plc., Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Aqua Pharmaceuticals (An Almirall Company), Pfizer, Dow Pharm, Connetics Corporation, Fujisawa Healthcare, Encore Dermatology, LEO Pharma, Velite Pharmaceutical, Biofrontera AG.

Many of these market players are implementing strategies such as merger and acquisition in order to enhance their product portfolio. At the same time, increasing numbers collaborations among market players and medical research institutes are leading to new product development.

