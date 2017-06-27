SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that a Special Featured Product Report will air during Fox Business Report following Baristas being highlighted on CNBC during Shark Tank the week of July 10th 2017.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Baristas is very proud for our company and products to be included in a special featured products report during Fox Business following Baristas being highlighted on CNBC during Shark Tank. Our marketing is translating into sales as Amazon recently purchased a new record sales order increasing its previous record order earlier in the month by over 20%. It has also opened up some very compelling distribution which we are expanding into."

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System 2.0 available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-White-Coffee-Single-Arabica/dp/B018VYS7YW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1496872256&sr=8-1&keywords=baristas+white+coffee through "Amazon Prime"

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

Baristas recently kicked off a national multi-faceted advertising campaign which combines digital display advertising, Television, and Radio driving traffic directly to Amazon on Fox News, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine and Sports Illustrated. Also, Baristas has included a broad reaching terrestrial (over the air) radio campaign on over 120 stations nationally utilizing the top radio platform in the country. In addition, Baristas added Spotify the worlds most listened to streaming music to its campaign currently underway. This campaign is the initial expansion of advertising and focuses exclusively on the unique white coffee Keurig cups. A media plan has been developed extending out over the next 6 months focusing on the expanding Baristas White Coffee product line as well as other Baristas products soon to be announced.

Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

