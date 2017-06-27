TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. "Canada House" (CSE: CHV)(CSE: CHV.CN)(CNSX: CHV), together with its three operating divisions, Marijuana For Trauma "MFT", Knalysis Technologies "KT" and Abba Medix "Abba" is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a new extended lease for Abba's grow facility.

Canada House has entered into a lease to extend Abba's occupancy of its cannabis grow facility at 1776 Bayley Avenue in Pickering, Ontario for an additional 10 years years with an option to renew for another term of 10 years thereafter.

The lease also contains a right for Abba to expand it's grow facility by an additional 27,500 square feet in the building, for a total of 49,500 square feet. This would then allow Abba to grow more than 2,700 kg of premium bud annually.

Abba Medix intends to select its grow strains carefully, with the benefit of MFT's extensive data and hands-on knowledge of the strains that it's own clinical clientele require. MFT's client base is substantial. It now exceeds 5,000 and is increasing at a rate exceeding 1,000 new clients per month.

MFT's ability to now serve more than 1,000 new clients monthly is due to both substantial re-investments in its existing 13-clinic system and the software development expertise of KT. KT's development of MFT's Cannabis Patient Management "CPM" software now allows MFT to offer a 48-to-72-hour response time for all prescriptions and renewals.

As previously announced, each of MFT's 5 Ontario clinics now have a Licensed Practical Nurse providing Cannabinoid Therapy Education to all clients at no cost. This is an integral part of Canada House's objective of offering better outcomes to those seeking alternative health treatments towards realizing an improved quality of life.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company's goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated cannabis therapy company. For more information please visit www.canadahouse.ca.

Notice: Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information. Certain statements within this website and related documents pertaining to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the Acquisition, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, including the final approval to resume trading on the CSE, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Listing Statement. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Boom Capital Markets

Steve Low

647-620-5101

steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com



Canada House Wellness Group, Inc.

Gerry Goldberg

416-460-3000

ggoldberg@abbamedix.com



