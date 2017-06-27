Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQB: SSVFF) (FSE: SEG1) ("Southern Silver") reported today that geophysical crews are mobilizing to commence a +300 line kilometer airborne Z-TEM survey over the Oro property, New Mexico.

The geophysical survey, which will be conducted over the entire property at 200m line spacing by Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys, is part of a larger evaluation of the project by Southern Silver to identify new targeting to test the Cu-Mo porphyry potential of the property. A recent study by a consulting economic geologist, commissioned by the Company, has identified two primary target areas based on a compilation of the geochemical, alteration and geological data. The Z-TEM survey is designed to identify conductive targets (potential Cu-Mo porphyry or skarn mineralization) at depth that may form the basis for future deep drilling on the property.

The survey is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete. Processing and interpretation of the data will occur over the coming weeks.

The Z-TEM survey will also cover the Stock Pond gold target where Southern Silver is planning a follow-up drill program to the Fall 2016 RC drill program which was successful in identifying the edge of a potentially large auriferous mineralizing system and in particular, showed open vectors to the east of the drilling area. Permit amendments have been filed for a program to test a 500m x 800m area to the east of the earlier drilling and is expected to commence in early Fall 2017.

For more information on Geotech and the Z-TEM Airborne system please see the following link: http://geotech.ca/hunting-for-giants-an-introduction-to-ztem-surveys-in-mineral-exploration/

About Oro

The Oro property consists of patented land, State leases and BLM located mineral claims which cover and surround a highly prospective quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone, interpreted to overlie an unexposed porphyry center. Classic porphyry system zonation is indicated by gold and copper mineralization associated with Laramide-age intrusions, flanked by lead-zinc skarn and carbonate-replacement mineralization. The Stockpond target may be a sediment-hosted gold occurrence distal to the larger porphyry system, located 3 kilometres to the southwest, or a separate mineralizing system related to later intrusions.