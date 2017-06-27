SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP) is pleased to announce that amid growing sales on Amazon.com for the Company's premium quality hemp coffee blends, trial sales of the CBD coffee blends have proven successful, creating expectation for the Company's official Cannabidiol (CBD) product line release into the online marketplace.

Sapa Coffee's premium CBD line is being launched with a tasty Colombian, Decaf Colombian, and a bold Italian Espresso flavor, blended with 500mg of top quality hemp CBD. Because the coffee does not contain THC, consumers will not test positive for illegal psychoactive compounds.

The Company's distribution strategy continues to evolve as orders continue to flow through various dispensaries as well as individual retail sales.

While Sapa Coffee's new CBD blends are in the process of being made available for retail purchase online, interested buyers are welcome to send orders to sales@wanderportcorp.com.

The Company recently announced the addition of Amazon.com to Sapa Coffee's product distribution strategy. In the U.S. alone, Amazon has over 95 million monthly unique visitors. Following the Company's recent move to strengthen its capacity to support broadened distribution of its premium hemp coffee, management has been pleased to discover that Sapa's initial line has fulfilled consumer expectation, and is, as expected, growing in popularity and demand.

Due to the positive development and consumer acceptance of these product lines, the Company has strategized to form a subsidiary under the "Sapa Brands" trade name to introduce other innovative health related products. Announcements revealing product additions are anticipated within the next quarter.

"We are exceedingly pleased with how events have evolved over the past quarter, and believe that our coffee blends will continue to experience a strong upward trend. The CBD market is quickly gaining momentum, and our delightful varieties are getting great reviews," stated Anna Seidman, CEO of Wanderport Corporation.

She concluded, "With coffee being a $30 billion-dollar industry in America, and to be using the world's largest internet based retailer to market our products, is what we consider an outstanding convergence of timing and opportunity, primed with exceptional growth potential."

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.wanderportstore.com, www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com. For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com.

General Online Store: www.wanderportstore.com

Sapa Coffee™ Online Store: www.sapacoffee.com

Facebook: wanderportcorporation

Twitter: @wanderportcorp

Instagram: wanderportcorp

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, potential volatility in the company's stock price, increased competition, customer acceptance of new products and services to be offered by the company, and uncertainty of future revenue and profitability and fluctuations in its quarterly operating efforts. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. While these forward-looking statements and any assumptions upon which they are based are made in good faith and reflect current judgment regarding the direction of the business operations of Wanderport Corporation, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this press release.

Contact:

Wanderport Corporation

www.wanderportcorp.com



Investor Relations:

Sully Jacques

ir@wanderportcorp.com

(310) 526-8720



