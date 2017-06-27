25th Silver Anniversary Edition of Original 1992 Lithuanian Slam-Dunking Skeleton Jerseys Reissued for 2017 by Original Creator Offers Public Another Chance to Own Part of Sports History.

The 25th Anniversary Edition of the original 1992 Lithuanian Tie Dyed Slam-Dunking Skeleton Jerseys have been reissued by their original artist and are now available from Skullman.com.

Greg Speirs' 1992 Lithuanian Tie Dye Skullman basketball uniforms became forever part of Lithuania folklore. Original 1992 Lithuanian Tie Dye Jerseys are available from Skullman.com (1992 Copyright & Trademarks of Greg Speirs Licensor.) (Photo: Business Wire)

Created 25 years ago by NYC artist licensor Greg Speirs, the tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton uniforms became an international sensation on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. The 'way out' jerseys were worn by the Lithuanian Men's Olympic Basketball Team as they received their bronze medals on the podium became part of sports history one of the most unusual and memorable moments of the Olympics.

The Slam-Dunking Skullman® became an inspiration for the team, a part of Olympic history and a legendary piece of Lithuania's basketball culture now forever part of the folklore of Lithuania.

The original skeleton design represented the artist's interpretation of a team rising from nothing, "like a Phoenix from the ashes to finally slam-dunk a basketball to bronze victory. It's not a dead skeleton at all, but this skeleton represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself." recalled Speirs. The story is featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team", about the Lithuanian Basketball Team's hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics. http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/

"The major funds sponsoring the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Men's Basketball Team actually came solely from the artist because the bulk of the financial donations came from his profits, a fact omitted from the original 1992 story." said Mike Thompson of Skullman.com.

By donating 100% of his profits to the team, the artist acquired major funder status. Sales continued to fund the team beyond 1992 pushing his donation past millions of dollars more for the team, to Lithuanian children's charities to help build the famous basketball school in Lithuania.

Skullman® was even "enshrined" at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Dec.7th 1993 becoming the first only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame.http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm

The 2017 25th Anniversary Edition is an exclusive release of Speirs' Original 1992 Skullman® Slam-Dunking Skeleton on the Original Lithuania Tie Dye® and on the new solid green jerseys. The back of the shirt denotes the 2017 25th Anniversary Edition year with the trademarked skeletal hands slam dunking a flaming basketball.

The Original 1992 Skullman Lithuanian Tie Dyed Jerseys and the new 2017 Collector's 25th Anniversary Edition are both available at: www.skullman.com

