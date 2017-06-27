Insulin Pump Market Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and 2021 Forecasts Discussed in New Research Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report "Global Insulin Pump Market with Focus on Patch Pumps (2017-2021 Edition)", provides analysis of the global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps and its segments, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, market share.

The report includes the detailed analysis of the US insulin pump market. It provides detail on total diabetic population in the US with Type1 and Type2 diabetes. The US insulin pump market is measured in terms of volume and market share of top players.

Company Coverage of Insulin Pump Market: Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Johnson& Johnson(Animas Corporation), Cellnovo

Growth of the overall global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps market is highly fragmented with various players. Medtronic, Insulet Corporation and Johnson& Johnson(Animas Corporation) and Cellnovo are some of the key players operating in the insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps , whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

A medical device that is used in for the management of insulin in the treatment of diabetes is known as insulin pump. It is a small automated device almost similar to the dimension of a mobile phone. It is very convenient in use, as this can be easily carried on a belt or inside a pocket. The device contains buttons to program insulin and navigate through the menu, LCD color screen to show the programming, battery compartment and a reservoir compartment. There are various types of insulin pumps are available in the market and the latest pump available in the market is patch pump which is technologically more advanced than traditional pumps.

The global insulin pump market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global insulin pump market is supported by various growth drivers, increasing diabetic population, increased life expectancy, ageing population, new product innovation and expansion of global market etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as high cost of insulin pumps, threat from implantable insulin pump, invention of artificial pancreas and complicated software used in insulin pumps etc.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Insulin Pumps: An Overview

2.2 Types of Insulin Pumps

2.3 Insulin Pump History

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Diabetic Population: An Analysis

3.2 Global Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

3.3 Global Insulin Patch Pump Market: An Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Diabetes Population: An Analysis

4.2 The US Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Revenue Comparison of Top Market Players

6. Company Profiling

