Travelers taking advantage of the long holiday weekend will be celebrating overseas, according to a new report by the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC). Rome and London top the list for Fourth of July bookings* made through ARC MarketPlace-a website that provides travel agents with commissionable sales content like worldwide activities, tours, airport transfers, car rentals and passport/visa services.

Trips to France, Italy and Spain remain popular while Edinburgh, Dublin and Vancouver made the top 10 for the first time. In 2016, New York City and San Francisco made the top 10 list, but no U.S. destinations made the list in 2017. This is the first time in a decade that there were no U.S. destinations in the top 10.

Travelers booked 1,186 different tours across 176 destinations worldwide. This marks a 21 percent increase in bookings for the same period last year (980 bookings). In both years, international travel made up 86 percent of total Fourth of July weekend bookings. The most popular tours and activities booked through ARC MarketPlace include "Skip the Line" tours for the Eiffel Tower and Vatican museums and a sightseeing tour for Vancouver.

The top 10 worldwide Fourth of July bookings for 2017 are:

1. Rome

2. London

3. Paris

4. Florence

5. Barcelona

6. Venice

7. Athens

8. Vancouver

9. Dublin

10. Edinburgh

