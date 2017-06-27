Rockstone Research: Belmont on Track to Eclipse the Clayton Valley

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / It's official. There's lithium in Nevada's Kibby Basin, about 65 km north of the "overappropriated" Clayton Valley, i.e. closer to Tesla Motors' Gigafactory near Sparks in Nevada. With a market capitalization of $2 million CAD, Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX.V: BEA) today reported assay results from its first 2 "scout holes", and has become the first company to discover lithium in the Kibby Basin.

The grades are spectacular in the sense that the sediments are enriched with up to 200 ppm lithium, which is a great indication that a near-by acquifer may host similar or even higher grades. With 13 of 25 core samples assaying over 100 ppm lthium, these sediments could very well be a potential source of lithium for the underlying aquifers.

Exploratory drilling in the Clayton Valley typically also encounters lithium-enriched sediments, whereafter targeted aquifers commonly host the lithium-rich pay zones. Pure Energy Minerals, active in the Clayton Valley, reported an updated "inferred" resource estimate averaging 123 ppm lithium.

Belmont is now getting ready to precisely locate underlying aquifers with the help of an electromagnetic survey, which has also been employed in the Clayton Valley to effectively locate aquifers (more effective than gravity surveys). Such a geophysics study could be completed at relatively inexpensive costs and in a relatively short period, whereafter potentially identified targets could be drill tested as a potential lithium-rich pay zone.

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Belmont6en.pdf

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3203-Belmont-on-track-to-eclipse-the-Clayton-Valley

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Belmont6de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research