Netherlands' largest e-commerce retailer will manage partner-marketing activity with Performance Horizon platform

Performance Horizon, provider of the market-leading enterprise SaaS platform for scaling partnerships was selected by wehkamp to take direct control of its partner and affiliate management from tracking to commissioning.

wehkamp, one of the leading and most established online retailers in the Netherlands has implemented a server-to-server integration with Performance Horizon. This level of integration will deliver increased levels of automation and accuracy of reporting in real time. Commissioning on metrics such as SKU, product category, customer lifetime value, or specific promotions were key for wehkamp, along with spotting and acting on trends in real time. Performance Horizon also enables wehkamp to pay partners and affiliates quickly with 24-hour settlements.

"Online and mobile shoppers constantly seek out the best deals, and it's paramount to the success of wehkamp that we have the best tool to connect with those partners representing our brand," said Marije Snijder, affiliate marketeer of wehkamp. "Performance Horizon provides technology with retail-specific configurations we need to best understand the profitability of every sale and optimize partner and affiliate relationships through shared and transparent performance data."

An impressive portfolio of leading Dutch e-commerce and travel brands relies on the Performance Horizon enterprise platform to scale their partnerships to drive new customer acquisition, revenue increases and profitability gains. The platform enables customers to manage partnerships at scale, optimize partner performance, automate reconciliation, and integrate data into existing workflows and systems via the open architecture, as well as process partner payments globally.

"To achieve one-to-one marketing at scale, e-commerce retailers and their marketing partners need to share real-time insights to build stronger relationships, identify value and improve performance," said Sean Sewell, Performance Horizon Co-founder and VP Revenue EMEA. "With Performance Horizon, wehkamp will be able to drive sales growth and increase margins through their most profitable partners while benefiting from unrivaled reporting capabilities and technical support."

New wehkamp partners and affiliates can apply here: https://affiliate.wehkamp.nl

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, enabling large enterprises to drive significant business through their marketing partners.

The world's top retail, travel and financial services companies rely on Performance Horizon's highly scalable platform with currently more than 215,000 marketing partners in 215 countries around the world. The benefits include highly flexible partner and affiliate management capabilities; real-time measurement and analysis of performance on the web and on mobile apps; payment processing and settlement in 60 currencies.

With offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Australia, Performance Horizon is backed by top-tier investors, including Mithril, Greycroft Partners and DN Capital. For more information, visit http://www.performancehorizon.com or follow @tweetphg.

About wehkamp

wehkamp is the specialist in online retailing in the Dutch market. The assortment consists of over 320,000 different products of over 2000 different brands. This assortment is divided over the categories: fashion, living, electronics, garden, home appliances, leisure and beauty wellness.

The mission of wehkamp is to make the lives of their customers a little more beautiful and easier. This is leading in their decision-making processes concerning assortment, service and communication.

wehkamp is employer to 750 employees and is the owner of the largest automated online retail logistics centre in the world.

