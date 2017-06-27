Global Waste Heat Recovery Market, 2021

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global waste heat recovery market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude retrofit/ replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing global electricity consumption. Globally, electricity consumption has been on the rise. It has increased at a CAGR of 2.77% during the period 2005-2015. Similarly, the global population rose by 12.78% during 2005-2015. This is creating an increasing demand for electricity, thus driving the electricity production market. This will be a major driver for the incorporation of waste heat recovery in power plants during the forecast period, as their use can lead to increased power production by improving plant efficiency. The installation of waste heat recovery systems in existing power plants is cheaper than building new power plants. Hence, waste heat recovery techniques will be the prime method of increasing power production during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of thermoelectric material for waste heat recovery. Thermoelectric materials can generate electricity potential by a temperature difference. This converting temperature to current or vice versa is known as the Seebeck effect. These materials have been under study for generating electricity from waste heat. The materials can be utilized to generate useful electric power from waste heat, which will increase the overall energy consumption efficiency of the plant. These can be used in various industries, as well as in transportation vehicles. The improvements in the performance of thermoelectric materials have mainly focused on reducing the thermal conductivity of the materials.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high investment costs for waste heat recovery systems. The key inhibiting factor of any technology is the cost. These costs primarily include capital cost and operational cost. One of the drawbacks of waste heat recovery systems is the high capital costs. The total costs incurred in installing a waste heat to power (WHP) system includes the cost of waste heat recovery equipment and power generation equipment. The average cost of such a WHP system is $3 million per MW of power produced. One unit of waste heat boiler can cost upward of half a million USD, depending on the size and specifications.



Key vendors



ABB

Amec Foster Wheeler

Clean Energy Technologies

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens

Other prominent vendors



Bono Energia

BORSIG

Bosch Industriekessel

Citech

ClearPower Systems

Dresser-Rand

Echogen

Forbes Marshall

Ormat Technologies

Probe Manufacturing

TESPL

THE MAERSK GROUP

Thermax Global

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



