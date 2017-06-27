SMS-Magic Will Demonstrate Texting Capabilities for Educational Institutes at the TargetX Summit 2017

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SMS-Magic, a popular texting application on Salesforce, will demonstrate powerful capabilities for higher education institutes at the TargetX Summit 2017. With texting, colleges can increase enrolments and reduce student dropout rates.

"Today's students are busy with coursework and co-curricular activities and often don't pick up the phone or respond to emails. Millennials love to text - colleges which reach students the way they prefer will get their attention," says Nitin Seth, Co-founder and CEO, SMS-Magic.

As a Platinum sponsor, SMS-Magic will be presenting a session: 'Engage their Way - Reach Applicants and Students at their Fingertips' at the TargetX Summit 2017. One of its customers, Clark Rolli, Director of Admission Technology, Westminster College, will be co-presenting with Brock Robinson, Account Executive, SMS-Magic. The session is on Tuesday, June 27, 12:30-1:30 PM CST, at the Chancellor Room.

At the SMS-Magic booth, SMS-Magic representatives will demonstrate how colleges can create text message templates, schedule and send bulk texts and MMSs, use automation to trigger texts on workflows and more.

SMS-Magic is a proven bi-directional text messaging application that integrates with Salesforce. It works seamlessly withTargetXto enable individual and batch conversations with current and prospective students. Increase student engagement withbatch texting, scheduled texts, and no-coding workflow-driven texts along with workflow-driven keyword responses.

