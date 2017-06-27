China Automotive Wiring Harness Industry Report 2017

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market share of Japanese automotive wiring harness manufacturers YAZAKI and SUMITOMO ELECTRIC adds up to over 50%, and the global market share exceeds 60% if FUJIKURA and FURUKAWA ELECTRIC are also included. In addition, three South Korean automotive wiring harness enterprises, KYYNGSHIN INDUSTRIAL, YURATECH and Yujin together account for over 10% of the global market share, and other large enterprises include LEONI AG, DELPHI and LEAR.



According to the researcher, China has been the largest automobile producer and seller in the world for 8 successive years with the development of its automobile industry. The development of China's automobile industry also promotes the development of domestic automotive wiring harness enterprises. Most of the domestic automotive wiring harness enterprises are featured with lower production capacity and fewer matching models, providing products for some domestic OBM.



As for some domestic OBM automobile enterprises with large annual production volume including BYD, GWM and Geely, these enterprises all own subordinate automotive wiring harness manufacturers. Most foreign-funded vehicle manufacturers in China have stricter requirements for automotive wiring harness, so they mainly choose international wiring harness giant manufacturers in China. In addition, Japanese automobile brands prefer purchasing products from Japanese automotive wiring harness manufacturers while Korean automobile brands prefer those from Korean manufacturers.



According to the researcher, in 2017-2021, China will remain as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and the production volume will keep growing. China's automotive wiring harness market is estimated to keep developing.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview on Automotive Wiring Harness Industry



2 Development Environment of Automotive Wiring Harness Industry in China, 2011-2017



3 Development Status of Automotive Wiring Harness Industry in China, 2012-2016



4 Analysis on Import and Export of Automotive Wiring Harness in China, 2012-2016



5 Competition Status of Automotive Wiring Harness Industry in China, 2015-2017



6 Analysis on Key Enterprises in Automotive Wiring Harness Market in China, 2015-2017



7 Prospect of Automotive Wiring Harness Industry in China, 2017-2021



Companies Mentioned



Comba Telecom

Delphi

Furukawa Electric

Huachen Antai

Jianghuai Xinfa

KunShan Huguang

LEONI AG

Nantong Youxing

PKC Harness Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jinting Automobile Harness Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric

Wuhan Youde Automobile Electric Co., Ltd.

Yazaki

Yujin

Yura

