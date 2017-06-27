Gable Top Caps and Closures Market: Keen Companies Take Both Organic and Inorganic Route for Expansion, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global gable top caps and closures market will likely expand at a 5.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$79.1 mn in 2025 from US$48.5 mn in 2016.

Prominent players in the global gable top caps and closures market are BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Evergreen Packaging Inc., UNITED CAPS LUXEMBOURG S.A, Tetra Pak, International S.A., Elopak Inc., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, Closure Systems International, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., and O. Berk.

In order to grow their shares in the global gable top caps and closures market, most companies are banking on collaborations, acquisitions, and an enhanced product portfolio. Berry Global, Inc., for example, is not just trying to bolster sales through a diverse product portfolio but through collaborations and acquisitions, especially in the relatively untapped Asia Pacific market. Similarly Amcor Limited has been augmenting its market presence through both organic and inorganic route. It has increased its manufacturing capacity to offer a wide array of products and has been focused on acquisitions in the rigid plastic segment to tap into a larger customer pool.

Beverages Segment to Create Maximum Opportunity in Leading Asia Pacific Market

Depending upon the type of product, the global gable top caps and closures market can be split into screw caps and flip caps, among others. Of the two, the segment of screw caps holds a majority of the share in the market and rising at a 5.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 is slated to grow its market share in the near future.

Based on geography, the global gable top caps and closures market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, of them, is a key market that accounts for a dominant share. The region grossed an overall revenue of US$19.4 mn by the end of 2016. The application segment of beverages is primarily driving the growth in the market in the region.

Request a PDF Sample for Research Insights athttp://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26465

Industry Friendly Innovative Design in Gable Top Cartons Fuels Demand

Majorly fuelling the global gable top caps and closures market is the industry friendly innovative design in gable top cartons. "The innovative design on gable top cartons has made it easy to print different product and brand related information on it. The gable top cartons provide large surface compared to other liquid packaging solutions such as bottles and cans. This coupled with their visually appealing characteristics goes a long way in drawing the attention of consumers. This is driving the demand for gable top cartons, which in turn is predicted to have a positive impact on the global gable top caps and closures market," explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

A major drawback for the global gable top caps and closure market is the volatile petroleum products prices. Since caps and closures are manufactured from plastics such as PP, PE, etc., which in turn is extracted from petroleum products, price fluctuation of the latter impacts the overall production costs.

Browse Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/gable-top-caps-closure-market.htm

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Gable Top Caps and Closure Market (Product - Screw Caps and Flip Caps; Material - PP and PE (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE); Application - Food (Prepared Foods, Dairy Products, Ice Cream Mix, Edible Oil, and Confectionaries), Beverages (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic) , Laundry and Detergents, Paints and Lubricants, and Pet Food; Diameter - 25mm to 35mm, 35mm to 45mm, and 45mm to 60mm) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

Global Gable Top Caps and Closures Market, by Product

Screw Caps

Flip Caps

Others

Global Gable Top Caps and Closures Market, by Material

PP

PE HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Others

Global Gable Top Caps and Closures Market, by Application

Food Prepared food Dairy products Ice Cream Mix Edible oil Confectionaries Others

Beverages Alcoholic Beer Wine Other Liquors Non-Alcoholic Milk Fruit Juice Ready to drink beverages Others

Laundry and Detergents

Paints and Lubricants

Pet food

Global Gable Top Caps and Closures Market, by Diameter

25mm-35mm

35mm-45mm

45mm-60mm

others

Global Gable Top Caps and Closures Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Other Research Reports by TMR:

Rigid Packaging Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rigid-packaging-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rigid-packaging-market.html Caps & Closures Market for Non-carbonated Beverages:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-caps-closures-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch