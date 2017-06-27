Self-Cleaning Filters Market Worth 7.18 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Self-Cleaning Filters Marketby Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Automotive, Chemical & Power, Oil & Gas, Wastewater Treatment, Marine, Agriculture Irrigation & Domestic Water), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 5.03 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 7.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 64 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC on"Self-Cleaning Filters Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for self-cleaning filters from various end-use industries. The self-cleaning filters are increasingly preferred by various industries, as they help save energy, ensure automatic backwashing, increase lifespan of filters, reduce shutdowns, and ensure effortless management of high-level contamination, thereby accelerating the production output.

Among material type, the stainless steel segment of the self-cleaning filters market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to advantages of stainless steel such as excellent corrosion resistance in an aerated water environment and various other advantages such as durability, reliability, and chemical and high-pressure resistibility.

Self-cleaning filters are widely used for wastewater treatment.

Among end-use industries, the waste water treatments segment is projected to lead the self-cleaning filters market from 2017 to 2022. Self-cleaning filters are used in wastewater treatment for ammonia, phosphate, chlorine, and turbidity analysis. The use of self-cleaning filters ensures a low maintenance of the analytical equipment.

The Asia-Pacific self-cleaning filters market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the Self-Cleaning Filters Market and is expected to grow at the highest from 2017 to 2022. Increasing industrialization and infrastructural developments in the region offers growth opportunities to the self-cleaning filters market. The industrial growth in China has tremendously increased power production and consumption making it one of the most lucrative markets for self-cleaning filters. The increased investments by various governments and leading market players in the Asia-Pacific region to carry out innovations in the field of self-cleaning filters market.

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Alfa Laval AG (Sweden), Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (Israel), 3M Company (U.S.), Baleen Filters Pty. Ltd. (Australia), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Oxford Filtration Limited (U.K.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), HYDAC Filter System GmbH (Germany), JUDO Water Treatment GmbH (Germany), VAF Filtration Systems (U.S.), Morrill Industries, Inc. (U.S.), SCAM Filters (Filters), Forsta Filters, Inc. (U.S.), STF Filtros (Spain), Georg Schünemann GmbH (Germany), and Orival Inc.(U.S.), among others, are the key players operating in the market.

