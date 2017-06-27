Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Analysis By Product (Zinc, Iron, Copper, Selenium), By Application (Dairy Cattle, Poultry, Horses, Pigs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report to their offering.

The global animal feed organic trace minerals market is expected to reach USD 880.2 million by 2025

The growing demand for meat as a source of protein is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the forecast period.

Organic trace minerals improve the nutrient content in animal feed. Growing occurrences of disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza (AI), in poultry and turkey have increased the demand for these minerals. Bioavailability is another factor that differentiates organic and inorganic trace minerals in animal feed.

Poultry was the largest consumer of organic trace minerals in animal feed in 2016. The demand for broilers, chickens, and turkeys has witnessed a steady increase, particularly in countries with growing food industries such as China, India, and Brazil, which has played a key role in growing animal feed consumption in these countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology And Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Variables, Trends Scope

4 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals: Product Estimates Trend Analysis

5 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals: Application Estimates Trend Analysis

6 Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis, by Product Application

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Company Profiles

Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Biochem

Tanke International Group

Cargill Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Mercer Milling Co., Inc.

Novus International, Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Pancosma S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Zinpro Corp.

