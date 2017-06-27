

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has acquired German computer vision company SensoMotoric Instruments, a maker of eye-tracking glasses and systems, according to media reports. Financial terms of the deal are not known.



The acquisition is expected to help Apple develop software that will be built into future versions of the iPhone or other new hardware. Apple is said to have prototyped a pair of smart glasses that would connect to an iPhone and is also reportedly working on its own version of virtual reality headsets.



Apple has kept a low profile in the augmented reality space so far, although CEO Tim Cook has said the company was investing in it. However, the tech giant recently introduced a tool called ARKit, which will provide augmented reality capabilities on iOS.



Founded in 1991, SensoMotoric is based in Teltow, near Berlin. The company develops eye-tracking hardware and software technology to be used in virtual and augmented reality headsets and glasses.



SensoMotoric has developed eye-tracking technology for virtual reality headsets such as the Oculus Rift. The technology can analyze the wearer's gaze and help to reduce the effects of motion sickness during VR use.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX