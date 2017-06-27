Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Weaponized Security Robots Becoming a Key Market Trend

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global security and law enforcement robots market to grow at a CAGR of 15.30% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is weaponized security robots. Security providers need to ensure constant surveillance in areas prone to high alerts due to illegal activities and civil unrest. It is not always feasible and accessible for human security guards to be present in certain areas for continuous surveillance or border patrolling operations.



According to the report, one driver in the market is easy availability of electronic components. Growth in abrupt technology has led to a rise in the development of advanced robotics product. With extensive research and development in the field of robotics and related technology, there have been numerous development in the field of robotics. Growth in the microelectronics market has led to easy availability of advanced electronic components that are used for manufacturing security and law enforcement robots.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is vulnerability of robots to hacking. It is observed that the security and law enforcement robots are vulnerable to hacking. The software platform used in these robots can be hacked, which can affect the performance of these robots. As these robots are used in the critical operations of security and law enforcement, it becomes necessary to protect these robots from getting hacked. These robots are used by the intelligence agencies worldwide, which makes it more crucial for the system to protect them from any threat to protection.

Key vendors



Boston Dynamics

Endeavor Robotics

Lockheed Martin

SMP Robotics



Other prominent vendors



Cobalt Robotics

SuperDroid Robots

Northrop Grumman Remotec



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/djf8q7/global_security

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716