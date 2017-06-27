Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Corporation") announces that it has completed its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") on June 26, 2017, in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Shareholders voted a majority of shares for the election of directors nominated in the information circular filed by the Corporation on May 29, 2017, namely Glenn C. Kasner, Daniel Mackie, William E. MacRae and Amanda Kasner.

Shareholders also approved the Corporation's re-appointment of Palmer Reed Chartered Accountants as the Corporation's auditor.

Approval of Sale of Material Properties

Shareholders approved by special resolution the sale of the Corporation's material properties, known as the BW East Claims, the BW South Claims and the BW West Claims, located in the Blackwater Gold District of British Columbia, together with certain related assets, to New Gold Inc. for $1.0 million in cash. The sale remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution reapproving the Corporation's stock option plan reapproved the 10% "rolling" stock option plan of the Corporation by ordinary resolution. "Insiders" of the Corporation to whom options may be granted under the stock option plan and "Associates" of those Insiders, in each case as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, were not entitled to vote on the resolution.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated closing date of the sale of the Properties) constitute forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions, including TSX Venture Exchange approval being obtained in a timely manner and the other conditions to closing being satisfied by the applicable party to the Purchase Agreement. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, include, but are not limited to, the inability of the Company to receive shareholder and/or regulatory approval for the sale of the Properties.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

