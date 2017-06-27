REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, today confirmed EDDR Software, developer of custom and open source enterprise solutions for semiconductor design, has become its newest member.

According to Kevin Nesmith, EDDR Software's chief executive officer (CEO), "The ESD Alliance has the potential to open opportunities for us to partner with other member companies to create better solutions for users. We look forward to participating in working groups to help set the direction of the semiconductor design ecosystem."

EDDR Software of Georgetown, Texas, used this year's Design Automation Conference (DAC), co-sponsored by the ESD Alliance, to launch two new open source software products to support semiconductor design. oaFileParser is an interoperable and open source library for hardware designers to access data from new or existing OpenAccess file types, such as .oa, .dm and tech.db files. gdsFileParser verifies design data from GDSII data files. Both use the C++ programming language.

"The semiconductor design ecosystem is changing rapidly and opportunities for creative and innovative thinkers like EDDR Software are endless," remarks Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance. "We welcome Kevin and his team to the ESD Alliance and their perspective as a provider of open source tools, an exciting new part of our market."

About EDDR Software

EDDR Software of Georgetown, Texas, helps bridge the barriers between technology and software through the development and integration of design automation products. It works with partners and semiconductor design groups to engineer, design, develop and research solutions. More information can be found at: www.eddrs.com

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

