sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.06.2017 | 17:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States Home Furniture Market 2017-2021 - Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture & Growing Importance of Innovative Customized Furniture

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Home Furniture Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The home furniture market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Home Furniture Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improving residential construction market. The real estate industry in the US is expected to drive the home furniture market in the next few years. This will be due to the increasing number of people engaging in household formation. There has been a significant rise in the number of women joining the workforce and living independently. As a result, there is a rising need for service apartments and single storey houses.

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live. With the rapid urbanization and improved standards of living, the need for furniture has increased considerably over the last few years.

One trend in the market is surging demand for eco-friendly furniture. The idea of green furniture or eco-friendly furniture was always prevalent. However, it is expected to gain momentum in the coming years owing to the rising demand for sustainable products from consumers.

Key vendors

  • Ashley Furniture HomeStore
  • La-Z-Boy
  • IKEA
  • Williams-Sonoma
  • Rooms To Go
  • Mattress Firm

Other prominent vendors

  • RH MODERN
  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Raymour & Flanigan
  • Sleep Number
  • Klaussner Home Furnishings
  • Ethan Allen
  • Bassett Furniture
  • Dorel Industries
  • Sauder Woodworking
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Wayfair
  • JCPenney
  • American Furniture Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market overview

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channels

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jppwqq/home_furniture


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire