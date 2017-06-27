United States Home Furniture Market 2017-2021 - Surging Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture & Growing Importance of Innovative Customized Furniture

DUBLIN, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Home Furniture Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The home furniture market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Home Furniture Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improving residential construction market. The real estate industry in the US is expected to drive the home furniture market in the next few years. This will be due to the increasing number of people engaging in household formation. There has been a significant rise in the number of women joining the workforce and living independently. As a result, there is a rising need for service apartments and single storey houses.

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live. With the rapid urbanization and improved standards of living, the need for furniture has increased considerably over the last few years.

One trend in the market is surging demand for eco-friendly furniture. The idea of green furniture or eco-friendly furniture was always prevalent. However, it is expected to gain momentum in the coming years owing to the rising demand for sustainable products from consumers.



