ATLANTA, 2017-06-27 16:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation and delivery of visual assets, today announced that it has partnered with Rincon Technology, Inc., a leading provider of network infrastructure and asset recovery services around the world, to extend the reach of the Concurrent portfolio of content delivery and storage solutions to Rincon Technology's more than 1,000 telecommunication carriers and large enterprise customers.



With this partnership, Rincon Technology adds Concurrent solutions to its unique supply of high-demand, new and used transceivers/optics, cable headend, CMTS, routing, server/storage, and optical transport hardware. Rincon Technology's global reach, responsiveness and expertise in crafting custom, easily deployable, low-cost solutions have fueled 20 percent growth year to date in 2017.



"We are committed to establishing strong channel partnerships around the world that will yield new customers and consistent revenue growth," said Scott Ryan, Senior Vice President, Products at Concurrent. "Partnering with a world-class organization like Rincon Technology, we significantly extend the reach of our solutions to better deliver the transformational content delivery and storage solutions that the industry desires. We look forward to working closely with Rincon Technology to ensure that their customers receive the uncompromising performance, scale and service flexibility they need."



Concurrent content delivery and storage solutions include:



-- Laguna™ Cache -- a multi-tiered caching solution that reduces latency and network utilization -- Aquari™ Storage -- a modern, intelligent storage system that features simultaneous support for multiple file or object-based workloads -- Concurrent Origin and Transcode -- a scalable, deployable platform for serving content to any screen



"As a multi-vendor telecommunication equipment and solution provider, we form partnerships with companies that bring disruptive technologies to the telecommunications market in order to deliver customized solutions to our growing clientele," said Jason Kelly, CEO at Rincon Technology. "Modern data centers require solutions that are as innovative as the business models they are developing to meet insatiable customer demand, and Concurrent does just that."



About Rincon Technology, Inc. Rincon Technology is a certified minority owned business (NMSDC and CPUC) with a commitment to continued quality improvement as demonstrated by its ISO9001:2015, ISO14001:2015, OHSAS18001:2007, and R2:2013 certifications. For more information, log on to www.rincontechnology.com, email sales@rincontechnology.com, or call (805) 684-8100.



About Concurrent Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



