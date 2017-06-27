Information Analysis Incorporated: IAI Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Information Analysis Incorporated (OTC PINK: IAIC), a publicly-traded information technology product and services company located in Fairfax, Virginia, is pleased to announce that it was recently awarded an ISO 9001:2015 Management System certificate by SRI Quality System Registrar (SRI) for the provisioning and management of service and product delivery for general Information Technology applications, modernization of legacy systems, e-Business, third-party reseller products, and cyber security solutions for customers. Many government agencies are now requiring this certification as a basis for participating in certain contracts.

ISO 9001:2015 is a process-based certification recognizing organizations that can link business objectives with operating effectiveness. Companies that achieve management system certification to ISO 9001:2015 have demonstrated effective implementation of documentation and records management, top management's commitment to their customers, establishment of clear policy, good planning and implementation, good resource management, efficient process control, measurement and analysis. Continual improvement has been institutionalized.

According to Edward L. Maschmeier, SRI Director, Certification, "We are pleased to acknowledge that Information Analysis Incorporated has demonstrated effective implementation of a management system. ISO 9001 certification provides evidence to customers, suppliers, employees, and their community of their commitment to producing a quality product (service) and providing customer satisfaction."

In order to achieve certification, IAI was required to demonstrate through external audit our ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements set forth in the referenced international standard. Sandor Rosenberg, CEO and President, said that, "Adherence to this exacting standard demonstrates IAI's ongoing commitment to understand our clients' needs and facilitates our capability to meet their unique requirements while making every effort to exceed their expectations."

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. IAI is an e-business, web solution provider and software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and extending their reach to the internet world.

About SRI Quality System Registrar

SRI Quality System Registrar (www.sriregistrar.com) is an internationally accredited registrar for management systems standards, such as ISO 9001, AS9100, ISO/TS 16949, OHSAS 18001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, ISO 22000 and environmental management systems standards such as ISO 14001, RC14001, and RCMS. SRI also provides public training for auditing, implementing, and maintaining these standards.

Additional Information for Investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Information Analysis Incorporated's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These include the failure to obtain sufficient contracts, and to profitably complete those contracts. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in IAI's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and 2016 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Additional Information, Contact:

IAI - Stan Reese - COO (703) 293-7935; sreese@infoa.com

SRI - Jennifer Jackson (724) 934-9000 Ext. 660; jjackson@sriregistrar.com

SOURCE: Information Analysis Incorporated