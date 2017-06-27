ScotGems Plc - Issue of Equity

RIS ANNOUNCEMENT

27 June 2017

SCOTGEMS PLC (the "Company")

ISSUE OF EQUITY

The Board announces that the Company has today issued 99,500 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "New Shares") subject to listing pursuant to a placing under its placing program as outlined in the prospectus published by the Company on 5 June 2017. The New Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, are being issued at a price of 100.5p per ordinary share.

Applications have been made for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in these shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 30 June 2017.

Following Admission, as a result of thisallotment, the total number ofordinaryshares in issue will be 50,420,520 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 50,420,520.

The above figure may be used by shareholdersas the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

All Enquiries

Stewart Investors

Harry Gladstone Tel: 0131 473 2210

Koumu Smith Tel: 0131 473 2926

Dickson Minto W.S.

Douglas Armstrong Tel: 0207 628 4455

PATAC Limited

Steven Davidson Tel: 0131 538 6605