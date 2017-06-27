Delta-Q Technologies Announces Lithium Charger Supply to ORBOT LiFe Floor Machines

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Delta-Q Technologies' Charging Solutions Provide Superior Reliability and Charge Quality for Lithium Floor Care Equipment and Machines

Delta-Q Technologies(Delta-Q), a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric-drive vehicles and industrial equipment, announced today that it will supply its lithium IC650 battery charger to theORBOTLiFe floor machine.

Manufactured by Hruby Orbital Systems, a company dedicated to the low moisture orbital floor care industry, the ORBOT LiFe is a lithium-battery-driven, versatile, compact commercial and residential orbital floor machine for carpet, hard floors, and many other floor types. Building off the success of their ORBOT Sprayborg, the LiFe is a lithium upgrade to the Sprayborg, with a faster charge and hybrid features to allow both on-and offboard charging for their customers.

"We are proud to be selected by ORBOT and be recognized as a trusted charging solutions supplier in the industrial floor care industry," said Trent Punnett, vice president of sales, marketing and product management at Delta-Q."We hope to continue seeing the spread of lithium solutions across industries, and will continue to provide the resources necessary to educate those considering lithium batteries for their equipment."

"Delta-Q Technologies is among the elite charging suppliers and are highly respected among service technicians," said Jeff Hruby, CEO of Hruby Orbital Systems. The IC650's overall design for reliability ensures that our machines are ready to run every day with little maintenance. This gives us a decided competitive edge in the floor care market."

The ORBOT LiFe will use Delta-Q's IC650 battery charger, a high-performance battery charger used in a variety of industrial applications. The charger has an IP66-rated ingress protection to seal out dirt and fluids, while mechanical design and component selection resists vibration, shock and temperature extremes.

As leaders of the battery charging industry, Delta-Q continues to attract OEMs looking for quality charging solutions for their lithium systems or lead-acid batteries. The company is quickly establishing a reputation industry-wide for their ability to guide OEMs in transitioning or incorporating lithium systems into their product lines.

For more information about Delta-Q Technologies' charging solutions, visithttp://www.delta-q.com.

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies is a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world's leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visithttp://www.delta-q.com.

About Hruby Orbital Systems

Since 1974, Hruby Orbital Systems (http://orbotusa.com) has been dedicated to the low moisture orbital floor care industry. After years of experience in the industry, Hruby Orbital Systems was determined to manufacture an innovative low moisture orbital floor care system that would put an end to the most common problems found in residential and commercial cleaning such as insufficient drying times, reoccurring stains, sticky residues, mildew, downtimes, extensive set-up procedures, operator fatigue, and unhappy customers. Today, after years of innovative research and development, we are proud to support hotels, hospitals, schools, cleaning professionals and many other commercial institutions in their goal to achieve successful environmentally safe cleaning standards.

For media inquiries, please contact: Amanda Yeo, Marketing Department, Phone: +1-604-566-8826, Email: ayeo@delta-q.com; Jennifer Gehrt and AnnMarie Henriksson, Communiqué PR, Phone: +1-206-282-4923, E-mail: delta-q@communiquepr.com